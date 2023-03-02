World

rnz.co.nz

Cyclone Judy threatens more islands while new cyclone threat looms

10:00am
Scenes of devastation on Epi Island.

Scenes of devastation on Epi Island. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Port Vila and Vanuatu's northern islands are surveying the damage from Tropical Cyclone Judy, which is still threatening southern islands, while another storm is forecast to be on its way.

The islands of Erramango and Tanna were expected to be hit hard.

Vanuatu Meteorology said Tafea remained under red alert.

On Thursday morning local time the centre of the storm was about 245km south-east of Tanna and 150km south-east of Aneityum, the forecaster said.

Destructive hurricane force winds of 165km/h, gusting to 230km/h, were forecast to affect an area 30 nautical miles from the centre of the system and would continue to affect Tafea province on Thursday.

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms were still expected over the northern islands.

An advisory has been issued for a tropical low west of the country, which has a high likelihood of becoming a cyclone.

Tropical Cyclone Judy's forecast track map, issued at 6am local time this morning.

Tropical Cyclone Judy's forecast track map, issued at 6am local time this morning. (Source: Vanuatu Meteorological Society)

The Fiji Meterological Service issued a gale warning for tropical depression 09F.

Vanuatu Meteorology said the low was about 535km west of Torres.

The potential for the tropical low to become a tropical cyclone within 24 hours and move towards the Vanuatu islands was high, it said.

Surveying the damage

Scenes of devastation on Epi Island.

Scenes of devastation on Epi Island. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

There are no reports of deaths or serious injuries in Port Vila from Cyclone Judy.

Journalist Dan McGarry, who is in the capital, said the water supply which was cut off as the system passed over has since been restored.

McGarry said Port Vila residents prepared well for the storm but it was still quite an experience.

"It was a quite frightening at the time but having had a chance to take a look around town the place it looks a lot better than it did in 2015 for example when Cyclone Pam came through. That was a category five.

"There's going to be a very large clean-up required. There are branches and leaves strewn everywhere.

"But, all in all, there were very few buildings damaged and even most of the larger trees managed to get through intact.

"And very thankfully we have no news of injuries or deaths."

rnz.co.nz

WorldWeather NewsPacific Islands

SHARE

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Naked and Famous singer joins rising music stars at songwriting camp

2:15

Naked and Famous singer joins rising music stars at songwriting camp

10 mins ago

Review: Creed III steps out from under Rocky's shadow

3:27

Review: Creed III steps out from under Rocky's shadow

26 mins ago

Pilot inexperience 'key factor' in fatal heli crash near Kaikōura

Pilot inexperience 'key factor' in fatal heli crash near Kaikōura

36 mins ago

Northland power cuts possible after slip caused by cyclone

Northland power cuts possible after slip caused by cyclone

46 mins ago

Drone footage shows swathes of forestry obliterated by cyclone

0:55

Drone footage shows swathes of forestry obliterated by cyclone

58 mins ago

Lorde says she felt her 'brain degrading' using TikTok

Lorde says she felt her 'brain degrading' using TikTok
1
2
3
4
5
6