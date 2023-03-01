Uranium particles close to weapons-grade enrichment found in Iran

Inspectors from the United Nations nuclear watchdog found uranium particles enriched up to 83.7% in Iran's underground Fordo nuclear site, a report seen Tuesday (local time) by The Associated Press said.

The confidential quarterly report by the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency distributed to member states likely will raise tensions further between Iran and the West over its program.

That's even as Tehran already faces internal unrest after months of protests and Western anger over sending bomb-carrying drones to Russia for its war on Ukraine.

The IAEA report only speaks about "particles", suggesting that Iran isn't building a stockpile of uranium enriched above 60% — the level it has been enriching at for some time.

The IAEA report described inspectors discovering on January 21 that two cascades of IR-6 centrifuges at Iran's Fordo facility had been configured in a way "substantially different" to what had been previously declared.

The IAEA took samples the following day, which showed particles up to 83.7% purity, the report said.

"Iran informed the agency that 'unintended fluctuations' in enrichment levels may have occurred during the transition period," the IAEA report said.

"Discussions between the agency and Iran to clarify the matter are ongoing."

Iran's mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to questions regarding the report, details of which had been circulating for about a week. The IAEA report said that it would "further increase the frequency and intensity of agency verification activities" at Fordo after the discovery.

A spokesman for Iran's civilian nuclear program, Behrouz Kamalvandi, sought last week to portray any detection of uranium particles enriched to that level as a momentary side effect of trying to reach a finished product of 60% purity.

However, experts say such a great variance in the purity even at the atomic level would appear suspicious to inspectors.

Iran's 2015 nuclear deal limited Tehran's uranium stockpile to 300 kilograms and enrichment to 3.67% — enough to fuel a nuclear power plant. The US' unilateral withdraw from the accord in 2018 set in motion a series of attacks and escalations by Tehran over its program.

Uranium at nearly 84% is almost at weapons-grade levels of 90% — meaning any stockpile of that material could be quickly used to produce an atomic bomb if Iran chooses.

While the IAEA's director-general has warned Iran now has enough uranium to produce "several" nuclear bombs if it chooses, it likely would take months more to build a weapon and potentially miniaturise it to put it on a missile. The US intelligence community, as recently as this past weekend, has maintained its assessment that Iran isn't pursuing an atomic bomb.