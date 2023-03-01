Tropical cyclone Judy now category 3 with destructive winds

All Vanuatu government workers have been told to stay home until safe to do so as Tropical Cyclone Judy rampages through the country.

By Hilaire Bule, RNZ Pacific Vanuatu correspondent

On Wednesday, damaging gale-force winds affected the northern provinces of Torba, Sanma, Penama and Malampa.

The category three cyclone is bearing down on Vanuatu's northern provinces, moving in a southerly direction.

Red alerts are in place for Penama, Malampa, Shefa and Tafea.

Vanuatu Metservice forecasts destructive hurricane force winds of 150km/h, gusting to 200km/h, will affect the central and southern islands; while destructive storm force winds of 110km/h, gusting to 150km/h, will affect 80 nautical miles north-east and south-east from the centre of the system.

It said Judy was close to the capital Port Vila.

Air Vanuatu has cancelled all domestic and international flights, with flights expected to resume on Thursday.

Banks closed their doors early Wednesday afternoon and sent staff home, while boarding schools in the capital have also sent students home.

Commercial ships were urged by Port and Marine Departments to find safe anchorage after the met service issued a high seas warning for open coastal waters of Vanuatu.

Evacuation centres

The National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) has already identified evacuation centres in Port Vila but for the rest of Efate island and other offshore islands, the office is working closely with the Vanuatu Christian Council of Churches to use church buildings as evacuation centres.

The NDMO's co-ordinator for evacuation centres has appealed to people throughout the country to respect and take seriously the warnings given by the Meteorological Department.

Port Vila was severely damage by tropical cyclone Pam in 2015 which was a category five cyclone.