New Zealand
1News

Person critically injured after incident at Auckland petrol station

11 mins ago

A person has been critically injured following an incident at an Auckland petrol station this evening.

Armed police and ambulance services were called to the scene at a Gull petrol station on Clark Rd, in New Lynn, about 6.30pm, police say.

A St John spokesperson told 1News two ambulances and two rapid response vehicles responded to the scene.

One person has been taken to Auckland City Hospital with critical injuries.

Police are at the scene making inquiries to establish what has occurred.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police is urged to come forward.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

Person critically injured after incident at Auckland petrol station

0:36

Person critically injured after incident at Auckland petrol station

22 mins ago

Flood city: The pain of repeated flooding and calls for help

2:08

Flood city: The pain of repeated flooding and calls for help

7:16pm

Cost of fruits, vegetables expected to rise further post-cyclone

2:30

Cost of fruits, vegetables expected to rise further post-cyclone

7:01pm

Ian Foster bombshell: 'I won't re-apply for All Blacks job'

4:16

Ian Foster bombshell: 'I won't re-apply for All Blacks job'

6:59pm

China says TikTok ban reflects US insecurities

2:24

China says TikTok ban reflects US insecurities

6:57pm

Fiery Greece train collision kills 32, injures at least 85

Fiery Greece train collision kills 32, injures at least 85
1
2
3
4
5
6