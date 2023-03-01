Person critically injured after incident at Auckland petrol station

A person has been critically injured following an incident at an Auckland petrol station this evening.

Armed police and ambulance services were called to the scene at a Gull petrol station on Clark Rd, in New Lynn, about 6.30pm, police say.

A St John spokesperson told 1News two ambulances and two rapid response vehicles responded to the scene.

One person has been taken to Auckland City Hospital with critical injuries.

Police are at the scene making inquiries to establish what has occurred.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police is urged to come forward.