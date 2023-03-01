New Zealand

Man pleads not guilty to manslaughter over Boxing Day crash

57 mins ago
Emergency services at the scene.

Emergency services at the scene. (Source: 1News)

The man accused of kidnapping a woman in South Auckland last year has pleaded not guilty to a new charge of manslaughter.

By Finn Blackwell of rnz.co.nz

Jovan Pora, 20, appeared in Auckland's High Court charged with manslaughter, kidnapping, driving while banned, and refusing a blood test.

A 19-year-old woman, whose identity is still suppressed, died in a single car crash on the South-Western Motorway on Boxing Day last year.

The family of the 19-year-old were at court, visibly upset, wearing black shirts carrying her image.

As Pora was remanded in custody by Justice Sally Fitzgerald, his family called out to him, saying "we love you, goodbye!"

He is set to reappear next week, and the trial was set down for three weeks beginning in May.

