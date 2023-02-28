Harry Styles stops Melbourne concert to help fan propose

Harry Styles stopped a show in Melbourne, Australia to help a man propose to his girlfriend.

The former One Direction star played at the city's Marvel Stadium on Saturday night but halted the show after he spotted Stevan Filiposki and Connie Morriso holding up a sign which read: "Make my boyf [sic] propose".

Harry then said: "I feel like I need to ask Stevan how he feels about this. How do you feel, Stevan?" before turning to his crew and asking: "Do we have a microphone for Stevan?

Harry helping a fan’s partner propose tonight to them tonight! #LoveOnTourMelbourne #Night2

After being handed the microphone, Stevan then said: "I just want to say how good Harry Styles is ... he's a lovely, lovely man but there's somebody I love more."

He then turned to his girlfriend and asked: "Will you marry me?" before popping an engagement ring on her finger and giving her a kiss. Harry then dedicated his song Cinema to the happy couple.

The pair later appeared on Australian TV show Sunrise to talk about the happy moment, with Connie admitting she didn't think the singer would spot their sing. She explained: "'I thought he would bypass it. It was so small compared to the signs around it."

Stevan went on to say: "He's [Harry is] such an entertainer and when he walked past me he gave me a wink and a nod and said: 'Are you serious? You want to go ahead?' and I said, 'Yes'. It was definitely in the moment."

Connie then added: "It was a beautiful moment, I was always like [to Stevan], 'Don't propose to me in public,' but now I wouldn't have it any other way."