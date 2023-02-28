Wagner double strike puts NZ on the brink of historic win

An inspired spell of bowling by Neil Wagner has left New Zealand on the brink of a historic Test win over England at the Basin Reserve.

The bustling left-armer dismissed both Ben Stokes and Joe Root in just a few balls to put New Zealand three wickets away from what seemed like an impossible victory two days ago.

Root and Stokes had helped England recover from a precarious 80 for five early this morning, the pair combining for 121 runs before Wagner finally bounced out Stokes for 33.

Root seemed destined to bring up his second century of the Test match but he too succumbed to Wagner's short ball moments later to fall agonisingly short on 95, with his team still requiring 56 runs for victory.

Earlier, a remarkable first hour of play on day five saw the Black Caps tear through the England top order to put the Test, and the series, right in the balance.

Starting the day at 48 for one, England lost nightwatchman Ollie Robinson early after the paceman skied a pull shot off Tim Southee, before opener Ben Duckett was caught behind off Matt Henry for 33 shortly after.

Joe Root took the game to New Zealand after England suffered an early collapse on day five. (Source: Photosport)

Ollie Pope and Root looked to steady the innings, but Pope guided a cut shot to Latham at slip off Neil Wagner to leave England reeling at 80 for four.

That saw first innings centurions Root and Harry Brook at the crease together once more, but in a moment of madness off the very next ball, Root left his partner stranded calling for a dodgy single, with Brook being run out without facing a ball.