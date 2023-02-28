Boy who survived Gold Coast helicopter crash has leg amputated

A boy who miraculously survived a deadly Gold Coast helicopter crash is recovering in a NSW hospital after having his leg amputated from the knee down.

Nicholas Tadros, 10, was on board one of two helicopters involved in the crash near Sea World on January 2.

His mother, Vanessa Tadros, British couple Ron and Diane Hughes, and pilot Ashley Jenkinson died after the two aircraft collided mid-air and one crashed into a sand bar.

Four Kiwis were among nine others who were injured in the collision.

Nicholas was transferred from a Queensland hospital is receiving treatment in Sydney, closer to his home.

According to a post from the St John the Beloved Church, Mt Druitt, he is recovering.

"Nicholas Tadros has had his surgery, and it went well. Unfortunately, he has had to amputate his right leg from the knee down," the update read.

"Doctors are happy with his progress. All we ask is that everyone keep him in their prayers as he continues to recover."

The results of a probe into the collision by the Air Transport Safety Bureau are not expected until at least September 2024.