Tradies working for free in Te Karaka after Cyclone Gabrielle

Tradies have been working for free in Te Karaka out of what they describe as a labour of love to help their community.

By Ashleigh McCaull of rnz.co.nz

They say they're also keen to offer their services free of charge to people in other parts of the East Coast once Te Karaka is back on its feet again.

Geoffrey Pari who was raised in Te Karaka jumped at the chance to return to help his hometown.

His boss Tane Mcguire told his workers to get out and help the community.

Pari along with a few others have so far fixed the plumbing in 120 cyclone-damaged homes for free.

He said it was about sharing the aroha.

"There's nothing with the cost of life and obviously seeing the smiling faces. We've actually helped someone out and got water running back in their family houses. To see their kids excited to have a shower again, can drink out of their own taps and wouldn't have to go out of their way to go to the neighbours for a shower and stuff like that," Pari said.

A truck removes belongings discarded on the roadside in Te Karaka. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

So far in the last two weeks, they've been able to supply water to everyone in Te Karaka still living in their homes.

And it's not just here they want to help but also other whānau around the rest of the East Coast.

"One thing at a time, we get an area locked in then we'll move on and push forward like that. We're only small in this thing and I'd say they'd be a lot more people jumping onboard you know just trying to share that aroha and getting our whānau back on their feet," Pari said.

Arthur Bond who's been an engineer for more than 25 years has also been helping out, starting with his daughter Lucy who was one of many in Te Karaka whose home was flooded.

Despite not being 100% after battling cancer five years ago, he said he can still give the community a hand.

"Why wouldn't you? People are in dire straits, they need help. You got out there and see what they've got, they've lost their livelihoods. So I'm lucky it blew their way because if it hadn't blown where they are I would have got hammered and hopefully someone would have come and help me. Or I would have ended up helping everyone anyway," Bond said.

The clean-up continues in Te Karaka. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

But the work comes at a cost.

"Because at the moment I've been buying parts myself and that's fair enough but hopefully we'll get the funding to carry on so we can supply these items that are needed and without me needing to mortgage my house to get them. It needs to be done," Bond said.

Geoffrey Pari said with more frequent severe storms predicted it's time to think about changing the way pumping is installed.

"If water does rise, that we ain't going to be having our pumps sawed at the ground level. Trying to find a system that where they're lifted up off the ground cause we've seen this flood, we've seen the level that it obviously erodes to within our community," Pari said.

Down the road in Gisborne residents are still required to conserve water - those on town supply can only use it for drinking, short showers and food preparation.

