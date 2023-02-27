Putin says Russia cannot ignore NATO nuclear capability

Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated in an interview set to be broadcast Sunday (local time) that Russia suspended its participation in the New START treaty not only because of US nuclear capabilities but those of other NATO countries.

As he has done repeatedly during the Ukraine war, also Putin claimed in excerpts carried by Russian news agencies that Russia faces an existential threat because, in his view, NATO members are seeking his country's "strategic defeat".

Putin announced Tuesday (local time) that Moscow was suspending its participation in the 2010 treaty's nuclear warhead and missile inspections. In the interview scheduled to air on state TV channel Russia 1 following the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he said his declaration stemmed from the need to "ensure security, strategic stability" for Russia.

"When all the leading NATO countries have declared their main goal as inflicting a strategic defeat on us... how can we ignore their nuclear capabilities in these conditions?" Putin asked, according to the excerpts.

Putin argued a year ago that his overarching goal in invading Ukraine was to reduce what he perceived as threats to Russia's security. At times during the conflict, he has cited those alleged threats as justification for potentially using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

As Western military aid poured into the invaded country, the Russian leader and his foreign minister have portrayed the war as a de facto fight between Russia and not just Ukraine but NATO.

Ukraine's allies have emphasised they want to avoid becoming direct fighting parties in the war while equipping Ukraine to defend itself and to retake Russian-captured territory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. (Source: Associated Press)

CIA Director William Burns said that the real issue behind the invasion is Putin's loss of control over Ukraine and the country's rise as an independent, democratic state aligned with the West.

"He's seen that as a direct threat to the ambition that cuts to the core of his view as a Russian leader, and I think that's the backdrop to the horrific aggression that he's launched," Burns said on CBS' Face the Nation.

New START is the last remaining arms control agreement between Moscow and Washington.

In suspending his country's participation, Putin said Russia can't accept US inspections of its nuclear sites under the pact while Washington and its NATO allies seek Russia's defeat in Ukraine.

The Russian president emphasised that Moscow was not withdrawing from the pact, and the Russian Foreign Ministry said the country would respect the treaty's caps on nuclear weapons and continue notifying the US about test launches of ballistic missiles.

A protester holds a banner during a rally to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in downtown Seoul, South Korea. (Source: Associated Press)

Putin alleged the West wants to eliminate Russia, a notion that he has repeatedly used to justify Russian aggression in Ukraine.

"They have one goal: to disband the former Soviet Union and its fundamental part — the Russian Federation," Putin said.

US President Joe Biden countered some of Putin's claims in a speech in Poland's capital, Warsaw, on Tuesday (local time).

"The United States and the nations of Europe do not seek to control or destroy Russia. The West was not plotting to attack Russia, as Putin said today," Biden said. "And millions of Russian citizens who only want to live in peace with their neighbours are not the enemy."