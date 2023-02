The chief executive of MediaWorks has resigned and will start an undisclosed new role in the middle of the year.

Cam Wallace joined the company in January 2021 after 19 years with Air New Zealand.

Wendy Palmer will be the interim chief executive before a permanent replacement is appointed.

Last month, the company announced a plan to axe up to 90 staff in a bid to cut costs.

MediaWorks owns several commercial radio stations, including More FM, The Breeze and Today FM.

