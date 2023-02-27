Ireland rugby star drops f-bomb on live TV after knocking mic

Australian wing Mack Hansen has scored a brace of tries for Ireland as they held off a spirited challenge from hosts Italy in Rome to claim a 34-20 bonus-point victory in the Six Nations and stayed on course for the grand slam.

Unbeaten Ireland, who top the Six Nations table with 15 points from three matches, looked as though they would run riot after four tries in the first 35 minutes on Saturday, with lock James Ryan, fullback Hugo Keenan and centre Bundee Aki all scoring before Hansen went over.

Italy took the game to their vaunted visitors though and ran the ball from all positions - sometimes naively - as they scored tries through halfback Stephen Varney and wing Pierre Bruno, but they could not convert when well-placed in the second half.

After Hansen dived over wide on the right five minutes before halftime, the Irish went into the break with a 24-17 lead.

But the game tightened up after the break with Italy flyhalf Paolo Garbisi superb in controlling the tempo for the home side, who continued to impress in defeat in this year's competition.

But Canberra's Hansen, who qualifies for Ireland through Cork-born mother, proved the decisive figure, slipping through the Italian defensive line nine minutes from time to ensure his side claimed a precious, albeit unconvincing, victory.

He then caused a minor stir after the match, dropping a f-bomb while being interviewed by ITV after he accidentally knocked a mic stand.

“Oh, pardon! Pardon! Pardon ... sorry,’’ Hansen said.

The interviewer also apologised, although it's likely most Ireland rugby fans will have forgiven him after his two-try effort.