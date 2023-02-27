Cricket
Associated Press

Australia wins Women's T20 World Cup for 3rd straight title

6:54am

Australia won the Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday, beating host South Africa by a comfortable 19 runs to underline its status as the best team in the world with a third straight title.

Australia has now won six of the eight T20 World Cups played.

The latest victory at Newlands came through a disciplined bowling and fielding effort from the Australians, who batted first and scored 156-6, then shut down South Africa's batters, who never came close.

Australia players celebrate winning against South Africa in the Women's T20 World Cup final.

Australia players celebrate winning against South Africa in the Women's T20 World Cup final. (Source: Associated Press)

South Africa finished well short on 137-6.

Megan Schutt, Ashleigh Gardner, Darcie Brown and Jess Jonassen all took a wicket each for Australia, but it was a team effort in the field as the Aussies' big-match temperament shone through.

Australia's Beth Mooney plays a shot during the match.

Australia's Beth Mooney plays a shot during the match. (Source: Associated Press)

Australia was playing in its seventh straight final.

Australia's total was built on opener Beth Mooney's 74 from 53 balls and 29 off 21 from Gardner, who was promoted to No. 3.

No one else got past 20 but it was enough.

Opener Laura Wolvaardt top-scored for South Africa with 61 from 48 and the host had a glimpse of a chance when it needed 59 off the last five overs with Wolvaardt still there.

But Schutt trapped Wolvaardt lbw in the 17th over and South Africa's hopes of a maiden title in its first appearance in a final went with her.

CricketWomen's Sport

SHARE

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

MediaWorks chief executive Cam Wallace resigns

MediaWorks chief executive Cam Wallace resigns

19 mins ago

Kane Williamson becomes NZ's all-time leading Test runscorer

0:29

Kane Williamson becomes NZ's all-time leading Test runscorer

25 mins ago

Madonna's homeless brother dies, star 'always supported' him

Madonna's homeless brother dies, star 'always supported' him

43 mins ago

Light earthquake felt in Chch shortly after 2011 anniversary

Light earthquake felt in Chch shortly after 2011 anniversary

46 mins ago

Famed documentary photographer Ans Westra dies aged 86

0:22

Famed documentary photographer Ans Westra dies aged 86

57 mins ago

Expect more extreme weather if emissions not addressed - Swarbrick

9:19

Expect more extreme weather if emissions not addressed - Swarbrick
1
2
3
4
5
6