At least 45 dead after migrant boat breaks apart off Italy

At least 45 migrants died when their wooden boat smashed into rocky reefs and broke apart off southern Italy before dawn Sunday (local time), the Italian coast guard and UN agencies said.

Survivors indicated that dozens more could be missing from the boat that had set out from Turkey.

The Italian Coast Guard said at least 80 people were found alive, "some of whom succeeded in reaching the shore after the shipwreck".

The precise numbers were hard to establish.

Rescued migrants sit covered in blankets at a beach near Cutro, southern Italy. (Source: Associated Press)

A reporter for Italian RAI state TV, standing next to the wreckage on the beach, quoted local authorities as saying 60 bodies had been recovered. With his foot, he indicated a life preserver bearing the word "Smyrna", a Turkish port also known as Izmir.

Authorities said the cloth-covered bodies were brought to the sports stadium in the nearest city, Crotone.

The wreckage from a capsized boat washes ashore at a beach near Cutro, southern Italy. (Source: Associated Press)

More than 170 migrants were estimated to have been aboard the ship, two UN agencies, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Organisation for Migration, said in a joint statement that cited survivor accounts.

Among those aboard, there were "children and entire families", the UN statement said, with most of the passengers coming from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Somalia.

The boat collided with the reefs in violently rough seas, whipped up by powerful winds. Some of the wreckage ended up on a stretch of beach along Calabria's Ionian Sea coast, where splintered pieces of bright blue wood littered the sand like matchsticks.

Rescued migrants covered in blankets, stand at a beach near Cutro, southern Italy. (Source: Associated Press)

"All of the survivors are adults," said Red Cross volunteer Ignazio Mangione. "Unfortunately, all the children are among the missing or were found dead on the beach."

A months-old baby and a boy of eight were reported among the dead.

Reporting from the village of Steccato di Cutro, state TV quoted survivors as saying the boat had set out five days earlier from Turkey.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni said the migrants had been crowded into a 20-metre-long boat.

Italian authorities said a rescue operation involving a helicopter and police aircraft, and vessels from state firefighter squads, the coast guard and border police, was underway Sunday (local time). Local fishermen also joined in the search for survivors.

A local priest said he blessed bodies while they were still lying on the beach.

One survivor was taken into custody for questioning after survivors indicated he was a trafficker, RAI state TV said.

In 2022, some 105,000 migrants arrived on Italian shores, some 38,000 more than in 2021, according to Interior Ministry figures.