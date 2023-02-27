1993 World Trade Center bombing remembered 30 years on

Lolita Jackson was at her 72nd-floor desk in the World Trade Center, feeling like she worked at the top of the world. Then came the boom, and smoke started curling in from an elevator shaft.

Unsure what was happening, she joined thousands of other office workers on a harrowing trek down dark, smoky stairs, emerging onto the scene of a terror attack.

It wasn't September 11, 2001. This was February 26, 1993, when a deadly bombing killed six people, one of them pregnant, and injured more than 1000 — becoming a harbinger of terror at the Twin Towers.

Jackson hopes that today's 30th anniversary serves as a reminder that even though decades have passed since the seismic acts of terrorism in the United States' most populous city, no one, anywhere, can say the threat of mass violence is over.

She knows that more personally than most: On 9/11, she had to flee the trade centre's south tower again.

"I'm a living testament that it can happen to you, and it can happen to you twice," Jackson said.

Victims' relatives, survivors, dignitaries and others gathered at the trade centre on Sunday for a ceremony that included the reading of the names of the six people killed. The anniversary was also being marked at a Mass Sunday at a nearby church and a panel discussion Monday at the 9/11 Memorial Museum.

Mourners place flowers over the names of the victims of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. (Source: Associated Press)

A bell was tolled, and a moment of silence was held to mark the time of the attack, 12.18pm, and victims' relatives and others laid roses next to their names, which are inscribed on one of the September 11 memorial pools.

The noontime explosion, set off in a rented van parked in an underground garage, served notice that Islamic extremists yearned to destroy the trade centre's Twin Towers. But the public memory of the attack was largely subsumed after 9/11. Even the fountain that memorialised the bombing was crushed in the later attack.

But for some survivors and victims' relatives, the 1993 attack still echoes as a warning that was unheeded, a loss that feels overlooked and a lesson that still needs learning.

"The '93 World Trade Center bombing was the powder keg for the 9/11 attacks," said Andrew Colabella, a cousin of bombing victim John DiGiovanni. Colabella said he feels the earlier attack is largely remembered as "a blip", rather than a siren, in the history of international terror.

"These two historical events that have taken place should be instilled in our hearts and minds to think united and to be united," Colabella said. Now a town council member in Westport, Connecticut, he regularly attends ground zero anniversary ceremonies for both the bombing and 9/11 to honour the cousin he lost as a small child but can still picture.

The explosive was planted by extremists who sought to punish the US for its Middle East policies, particularly Washington's support for Israel, according to federal prosecutors.

A police officer assists a survivor of the World Trade Center terrorist bombing in New York. (Source: Associated Press)

Six people were convicted and imprisoned, including accused ringleader Ramzi Yousef. A seventh suspect in the bombing remains on the FBI’s most wanted list.

Yousef hoped the bomb would fell the twin towers by making one collapse into the other, according to the FBI.

The idea of razing the skyscrapers endured. A message found on another convicted conspirator's laptop warned that "next time it will be very precise, and the World Trade Center will continue to be one of our targets".

Yousef's uncle, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, would later become the self-proclaimed mastermind of 9/11 when hijacked planes were used as missiles to strike the buildings.