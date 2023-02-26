North Island warned to brace for more rain tomorrow

The North Island has been warned to brace for more rain tomorrow, as hundreds of skiers enjoy unseasonal snow at Mount Hutt.

"Every year we tend to find that the remains of the cyclone come down to reach us here in New Zealand,” MetService meteorologist John Law told 1News.

"Some of them are going to be much more intense than others and some of them will have bigger impacts.

"We still have very active weather up in the tropics which is something we're always going to keep an eye on, particularly at this time of year."

The Pacific summer cyclones have struck before, after Thames was hit by Cyclone Fergus in late 1996, followed by Cyclone Drena.

Cyclone Fergus wasn’t far behind.

Now MetService is warning parts of the country to prepare for another drubbing tomorrow.

“The thing we need to watch out for on Monday is a return of some rainfall and some thunderstorms across many parts of the North Island and those thunderstorms could well bring some really heavy burst of rainfall and even some localised downpours,” Law said.

While it’s an upsetting prospect for many already affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, clinical psychologist Jacqui Maguire says it’s “really important for people to stay informed but not consumed".

"Get the information you need from credible sources but as best as possible, try not to go down a rabbit hole because that is likely to increase your anxiety."