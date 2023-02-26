Hurricanes survive early heat to blow Reds away in Townsville

Five second-half tries have ensured an experienced Hurricanes outfit disposed of the Queensland Reds to begin their Super Rugby Pacific season with a comfortable 47-13 victory in Townsville.

Jason Holland's side boasted six All Blacks in their 23-man squad and their experience came to the fore to secure their eighth straight triumph over the Reds.

Holding a three-point margin at halftime, the visitors' experience was on display as they punished Queensland's forwards twice during a 10-minute span to push the result beyond doubt.

Three more late tries blew the result out in exceptionally humid conditions on Saturday.

Holland said a focus on accuracy ensured a more cohesive second-half showing.

"We made sure whenever there was a turnover or got into the opposition half, we made the most of it," he said.

"Really simple messages but it was always going to take some wearing down of the Reds tonight."

A penalty try just after the break was awarded following a deliberate drag down of the Hurricanes maul, with Asafo Aumua the beneficiary and Seru Eru binned as a result.

Cameron Roigard gets away from a Reds defender, with Julian Savea in support. (Source: Getty)

Aumua made a break in midfield from a pick-and-drive and put Cameron Roigard under the posts to blow the margin out to 30-13.

Queensland had their chances in the second half after a solid opening 40 minutes, but Ardie Savea's pilfer thwarted their best attempt 15 minutes from time, after early having a try overturned on review for a forward pass.

Jamie Booth, Julian Savea and Tyrel Lomax then all crossed in the final 12 minutes to secure a comprehensive bonus-point victory.

The Hurricanes have now won 12 of their last 13 games against Queensland and the loss marks the Reds' 11th straight against New Zealand opposition.

But there was some excitement for the Reds in defeat with young Tom Lynagh impressing on debut for the club.

Father and Wallabies great Michael Lynagh travelled from England to watch his son's first start in Super Rugby and Tom impressed at both ends of the field.

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones was also in attendance for the young half's debut.

Coach Brad Thorn was disappointed with the result but said Lynagh's performance will "definitely" keep him in the hunt for flyhalf even with reinforcements returning from injury.

The 19-year-old was composed and distributed effectively, whilst making crucial last-man tackles off line breaks.

And he adjusted well to scrappy play in the opening 40 minutes at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

Queensland had the upper hand early on with Lynagh kicking two penalty goals from similar distance right of the posts.

The Reds were later penalised twice and Jordie Barrett kicked two penalties in reply.

Within two minutes each side traded tries, the first to Jordan Petaia then Billy Proctor stepped two defenders on the right edge for the Hurricanes.

Barrett slotted another penalty just shy of halftime to give his side a 16-13 lead at the break before their five-try second-half performance.