Football
Associated Press

Haaland breaks City's goal-scoring record with 13 games to play

10:02am
Erling Haaland, left, and Phil Foden celebrate Foden's goal for Man City against Bournemouth.

Erling Haaland, left, and Phil Foden celebrate Foden's goal for Man City against Bournemouth. (Source: Associated Press)

Erling Haaland scored a record 27th goal in the English Premier League to help Manchester City see off Bournemouth 4-1 and stay on the shoulder of Arsenal in the title race on Saturday.

No City player has scored that many in a single Premier League season. Sergio Aguero's 26 in 2014-15 was the previous best for the club.

Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden added more for City, and an own goal by Chris Mepham wrapped up the visitors' scoring on an easy night on the south coast.

It is six matches without a clean sheet for Pep Guardiola's team, however, after Jefferson Lerma's 83rd-minute strike.

City remained two points behind Arsenal, who beat Leicester 1-0 earlier Saturday, but has played one game more.

Haaland has broken City's single-season scoring record in the league even though they have 13 more matches to play.

Football

SHARE

Latest

Popular

24 mins ago

Northland road repair bill to top $120m following cyclone - mayor

Northland road repair bill to top $120m following cyclone - mayor

50 mins ago

'I'm not an apologist for the forestry sector' - Nash on slash

4:02

'I'm not an apologist for the forestry sector' - Nash on slash

11:06am

Heavy rain warnings, watches in place for parts of the country

Heavy rain warnings, watches in place for parts of the country

10:02am

Haaland breaks City's goal-scoring record with 13 games to play

Haaland breaks City's goal-scoring record with 13 games to play

10:00am

Number of people missing after Cyclone Gabrielle down to 8

Number of people missing after Cyclone Gabrielle down to 8

9:50am

Zelensky seeks more sanctions as fighting grinds on in Ukraine

Zelensky seeks more sanctions as fighting grinds on in Ukraine
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

'We know they're threats' - Phoenix fired up for Sydney FC

Fan punches Sevilla keeper in face during match

British football commentator John Motson dies at 77

Football Ferns' winless streak drags on to 8 games