24 people arrested across cyclone-hit regions

Twenty-four people have been arrested for a raft of offences across the flood-stricken East Coast.

Police said 14 arrests were in Hawke's Bay and 10 in Tairāwhiti.

The offences include burglary, car theft, serious assault, and disorder, police said.

Police are also investigating an incident that saw a patrol car left damaged in Wairoa at around 10.30pm last night.

A headlight on the patrol car was damaged while police responded to an incident on Churchill Avenue.

Three people were arrested and a firearm was seized.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.