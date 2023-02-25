Football
'We know they're threats' - Phoenix fired up for Sydney FC

6:42pm
The Phoenix women huddle before a match.

The Phoenix women huddle before a match. (Source: Getty)

Sydney FC will make the journey to Auckland to take on Wellington with a spring in their step as threatening international players return to the A-League squad.

Matilda Cortnee Vine will join the Sky Blues for the trans-Tasman journey on Sunday, after making her mark in the Cup of Nations tournament, scoring a blinding goal against Spain.

For bottom-placed Wellington, taking on a third-placed Sydney FC squad bolstered with the return of Vine and five young Matildas looks to be a big hurdle to climb.

But Phoenix coach Natalie Lawrence said the young Wellington team would make it hard as they can for Sydney.

"We know they're threats, so we'll do what we can to nullify that and see what we can offer as well," she said.

As they enter the final stages of the season, Lawrence said her side was looking to change the tide.

"I think you can get to this phase of the season and it can go two ways, you can either just not bother or fall on the wayside," she said

"But think for us, we're trying to build something and we want that to continue."

While luck hasn't been on the young squad's side during the past two games, Wellington spectacularly defeated Canberra United 5-0 during their last home game in January.

On the other side of the pitch, Sydney remain within a point of second-placed Melbourne City after losing 2-1 to Canberra United.

With a full squad, Sky Blues coach Ante Juric is hopeful the side can find their feet once again.

"That was disappointing so we'll move on to the next bit and try and revert to playing well," he said.

"It's great as a club to have so many players involved in international football and usually when they come back they're sharp and ready to go."

The game will be the first of the season played at Auckland's North Harbour Stadium.

