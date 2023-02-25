Matatū hold off Blues for first-ever Super Rugby Aupiki win

Matatū recorded their first ever Super Rugby Aupiki victory beating the Blues 33-31 to launch their second season with a statement in Dunedin.

After a difficult inaugural season, Matatū proved they won't be easy beats in 2023.

Stacked with 11 Black Ferns in their side, the home team played with pace and threw the ball around as they made the most of the conditions under the roof at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Flanker Kendra Reynolds used her speed to finish off Matatu's first try in the sixth minute.

Fast hands and faster feet lead up to captain Alana Bremner shaking off two tackles to double the lead 18 minutes in.

Winger Martha Mataele's try gave Matatu a 19 point lead just before the half hour mark.

The Blues got on the scoreboard through hooker Grace Gago who scored a try in her first Super Rugby Aupiki game but Matatu's halfback Di Hiini cancelled out Gago's effort with a try of her own a minute later.

Winger Jaymie Kolose, who only switched from touch rugby to playing 15s rugby last year, scored the Blues second try to close the gap to 26-14 to Matatu at halftime.

After the break the hosts quickly extended their lead when Lucy Jenkins dived between two defenders on the try line to score from close range.

With Bremner picking up a yellow card for slowing the ball down, the Blues found the space for Kolose to score her second try.

New Zealand rugby league representative Katelyn Vaha'akolo made an instant impact in her switch from NRLW to Super Rugby Aupiki when she ran in the Blues' fourth try.

The Blues finished strongly and pushed for a draw as the fulltime hooter went and Sophie Fisher crossed for a late try but Black Ferns captain Ruahei Demant couldn't convert the crucial kick.

