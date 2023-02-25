Luka Connor's hat-trick spearheads big Chiefs Manawa win

The Chiefs Manawa overcame a slow start to kick off their Super Rugby Aupiki title defence with a 53-21 win over the Hurricanes Poua in Levin.

The Poua had a 14-0 lead within the first seven minutes of the match with tries to hooker Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate and winger Ayesha Leti-I'iga making their intention for this second season of the competition known.

In the ninth minute the Manawa hit back with an unconverted try for their hooker Luka Connor - the first in a hat-trick of tries for the Black Fern during this match.

The Poua extended their lead when forward Rhiarna Ferris crossed the line in the 21st minute but three unanswered tries in a 16 minute span got the Manawa back in the game.

Black Fern Krystal Murray, on her debut for the Poua after moving south from the Blues, was sin binned just before halftime and the Manawa made the most of their advantage to take a 22-21 lead at the break.

Also on debut with a new franchise was lock Chelsea Bremner who moved north from Matatu to the Manawa this season and crossed for her first try in new colours just after halftime.

Manawa winger Georgia Daals playing her first Super Rugby Aupiki game picked up her side's sixth try and Charmaine Smith playing for Manawa for the first time added another five pointer as the visitors piled on the points in a dominant second half.

Replacement Dhys Faleafaga scored the Manawa's final try of the game in the 77th minute to crack the 50 point mark in the bonus point win.

Hazel Tubic missed three early conversions for the Manawa and was replaced on the tee by Sevens player Tenika Willison who nailed three of her five attempts in the match.

