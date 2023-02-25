Cricket
Associated Press

Brook denied double ton but good news stops there for Black Caps

37 mins ago
England celebrate Devon Conway's wicket.

England celebrate Devon Conway's wicket. (Source: Associated Press)

Harry Brook fell short of a maiden double century but Joe Root passed 150 for the 13th time before England declared at 435-8 today on the second morning of the second Test against New Zealand.

The declaration paid off when James Anderson dismissed Devon Conway (0) with only the fifth ball of the New Zealand innings and Kane Williamson (4) in the fifth over.

The world’s best test bowler, Anderson, didn’t take long to add to his haul of 7-54 from the first Test, dismissing Conway in his first over.

The ball passed the outside edge of Conway’s bat without making much of a sound. But Foakes and the slip field went up and convinced Stokes to review the not out decision. Replays clearly showed a faint edge.

Williamson, who has been chronically out of form, dangled his bat at a ball from Anderson which was wide of off stump and going away, presenting an easy catch to Foakes.

It didn't get much prettier for the hosts after the break, with another top order collapse leaving them reeling at 138-7 before a brief rain delay.

Out in the middle trying to pull off another inspired turnaround is Tom Blundell, unbeaten on 25 after a defiant century last Test, and captain Tim Southee.

The delay left the Black Caps with a grim outlook; trailing by 297 runs with three wickets in hand and the possibility of a follow-on being enforced.

Earlier, Brook resumed at 184 after dominating proceedings on the first day but lasted only seven balls before he was out for 186, ending a 302-run partnership with Root.

England gave every indication from the start that it was after quick runs. Captain Ben Stokes especially was willing to throw the bat and made 27 from 28 balls before his unsightly hack at a ball from Neil Wagner was caught at mid-off.

Stokes made an even more attacking declaration in the first test, calling an end to England’s first innings at 325-9 almost 90 minutes before stumps on Day 1. That declaration was the second earliest first-day declaration in all tests.

The England captain was prevented from repeating that Friday when rain stopped play after 65 overs on the first day with England 315-3 and Root 101 not out.

Light rain which fell throughout the night appeared to have freshened the Basin Reserve pitch and there was movement for the seamers and turn for spinner Michael Bracewell even before New Zealand took the second new ball after 80 overs.

Brooks’ forceful innings came to an end in an ironic manner. He played a rare straight-bat defense at a ball from Matt Henry but made such sweet contact that the ball carried back to the bowler who made a juggled catch.

Ben Foakes' dismissal was ungainly. The England wicketkeeper attempted to flick a ball from Bracewell down the leg side but lost his balance, toppled forward and was stumped by his opposite Tom Blundell.

Stokes stepped outside leg stump to thrash a ball from Wagner through the covers but only managed to spoon it to the substitute fielder Scott Kuggeleijn. Ollie Robinson also fell to Henry who ended with 4-100.

CricketBlack Caps

SHARE

Latest

Popular

37 mins ago

Brook denied double ton but good news stops there for Black Caps

Brook denied double ton but good news stops there for Black Caps

4:58pm

Simon Raiwalui named new Fiji head rugby coach

Simon Raiwalui named new Fiji head rugby coach

4:53pm

MetService gives update on tropical lows with cyclone potential

MetService gives update on tropical lows with cyclone potential

4:50pm

Luka Connor's hat-trick spearheads big Chiefs Manawa win

Luka Connor's hat-trick spearheads big Chiefs Manawa win

4:32pm

Penguin to publish 'classic' Roald Dahl books after backlash

Penguin to publish 'classic' Roald Dahl books after backlash

4:02pm

Northland: Building post-cyclone SH1 resilience could take years, PM says

2:21

Northland: Building post-cyclone SH1 resilience could take years, PM says
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Harry Brook dominates Black Caps in Wellington

Back surgery rules Kyle Jamieson out for up to four months

Broad and Anderson to the fore as England thrash Black Caps

As it happened: England take control with big finish to day 3