Biden unveils new Ukraine weapons package, Russia sanctions

The Biden administration declared its Ukraine solidarity with fresh action as well as strong words today, piling sweeping new sanctions on Moscow and approving a new US$2 billion (NZ$3.2 billion) weapons package to re-arm Kyiv a year after Russia’s invasion.

Despite the US and allies’ continued ambitious efforts to bolster the Ukrainians, there are no signs of an endgame in the war, which seems destined to enter an even more complicated phase in the months ahead.

On the sombre anniversary, Biden and fellow leaders from the Group of Seven allies that have been at the forefront of backing Ukraine stayed focused on a unified front.

“Our solidarity will never waver in standing with Ukraine, in supporting countries and people in need, and in upholding the international order based on the rule of law," the G-7 leaders said in a joint statement after a virtual meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

As Ukraine mourned its war dead and vowed it would ultimately emerge victorious, the Pentagon unveiled its latest weapons package.

It includes more ammunition, electronic warfare detection equipment and other weapons to counter Russia’s unmanned systems, and several types of drones, including the upgraded Switchblade 600 Kamikaze attack drone.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the NATO headquarters in Brussels. (Source: Associated Press)

The latest aid package uses the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative to provide funding for longer-term contracts to buy weapons and equipment, which could take a year or two to get to the battlefront.

As a result, it will do little to help Ukraine prepare for an expected new offensive in the spring.

“Difficult times may lie ahead, but let us remain clear-eyed about what is at stake in Ukraine,” US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said, “to ensure that a world of rules and rights is not replaced by one of tyranny and turmoil”.

Biden said in an ABC News interview on Saturday that he's not ready to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, which Zelensky has pressed the US and allies for.

Meanwhile, the White House said that new sanctions hitting over 200 people and entities will “further degrade Russia’s economy and diminish its ability to wage war against Ukraine”.

The Biden administration will also further restrict exports to Russia and raise tariffs on some Russian products imported to the US.

Still, there are no indications that President Vladimir Putin will retreat from the conflict. The avalanche of international sanctions that have been steadily hoisted on Moscow over the past year have yet to deliver the sort of knockout blow to the Russian economy that the White House - and independent economists - predicted at the outset of the war.

Protesters rally in support of Ukraine across the street from United Nations headquarters in New York. (Source: Associated Press)

The Russian economy has weathered sanctions better than expected in 2022, in part due to “the slow introduction of commodities sanctions", according to a Moody’s Investors Service report today.

The Russian economy is expected to weaken in 2023, with GDP shrinking by 3% this year, according to the Moody's projection.

The economy shrank 2.2% in 2022, far short of predictions of 15% or more that Biden administration officials had showcased at the start of the war.

Export controls and financial sanctions are gradually eroding Russia’s industrial capacity, but oil and other energy exports last year enabled Putin to keep funding the war.

The new sanctions introduced by US Treasury today hit Russian firms, banks, manufacturers and individuals, taking aim at entities that helped Russia evade earlier rounds.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, attending meetings in India with fellow financial chiefs of the Group of 20 leading economies, called out Russian officials in attendance and insisted the world's biggest economies must do more to support Ukraine.

"I urge the Russian officials here at the G-20 to understand that their continued work for the Kremlin makes them complicit in Putin’s atrocities," Yellen said. "They bear responsibility for the lives and livelihoods being taken in Ukraine and the harm caused globally."

The US State and Commerce departments as well as the Office of the US Trade Representative also issued plans Friday to increase pressure on Russia.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at the G-20 financial conclave in India. (Source: Associated Press)

More than 30 countries representing more than half the world’s economy have already imposed sanctions on Russia, making it the most sanctioned nation in the world.

The US and allies have directly sanctioned roughly 2,500 Russian firms, government officials, oligarchs and their families. The sanctions are depriving them of access to their American bank accounts and financial markets, preventing them from doing business with Americans, travelling to the US and more.

Britain also announced new sanctions Saturday on firms that supply Russia’s battlefield equipment and says it will bar export to Russia of all items it has used in the war, such as aircraft parts, radio equipment and electronic components of weapons.

"We don’t think the job is by any means done," Britain’s Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt said.