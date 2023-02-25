As Ukraine marks year of war, Zelensky vows to secure victory

Ukraine's leader pledged Friday (local time) to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians marked the sombre anniversary of the Russian invasion that upended their lives and Europe's security.

It was Ukraine's "longest day," President Volodymyr Zelensky said, but the country's dogged resistance a year on has proven that "every tomorrow is worth fighting for."

"We have been standing for exactly one year," Zelensky said.

February 24, 2022, he said, was "the longest day of our lives. The hardest day of our modern history. We woke up early and haven't fallen asleep since."

Although China on Friday called for a cease-fire, peace was nowhere in sight. Ukraine previously rejected a pause in the fighting for fear it would allow Russia to regroup militarily after bruising battlefield setbacks.

Zelensky gave qualified support to China's apparent new interest in playing a diplomatic role, saying: "The fact that China started talking about Ukraine is not bad."

"But the question is what follows the words," he said during a wide-ranging news conference. "The question is in the steps and where they will lead to."

A 12-point paper issued by China's Foreign Ministry also urged an end to sanctions that aim to squeeze Russia's economy.

That suggestion also looked like a non-starter, given that Western nations are working to further tighten the sanctions noose, not loosen it. Both the UK and US imposed more sanctions Friday.

Ukraine is readying another military push to roll back Russian forces with the help of weaponry that has poured in from the West. NATO member Poland said Friday that it had delivered four advanced Leopard 2A4 tanks, making it the first country to hand the German-made armour to Ukraine.

The prime minister of Poland said on a visit to Kyiv that more Leopards are coming. Poland's defence minister said contributions from other countries would help form Ukraine's first Leopard battalion of 31 tanks.

"Ukraine is entering a new period, with a new task — to win," Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.

"It will not be easy. But we will manage," he added. "There is rage and a desire to avenge the fallen."

Maria Kurbet, 77, cries at the grave of her son, a military serviceman killed in Bakhmut, during a memorial service to mark the one-year anniversary of the start of the Russia Ukraine war, in a cemetery in Bucha, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Back then, there were fears the country might fall within weeks. Zelensky referred to those dark moments in a video address.

"We fiercely fought for every day. And we endured the second day. And then, the third," he said. "And we still know: Every tomorrow is worth fighting for."

Tributes to Ukraine's resilience took place in other countries. The Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Colosseum in Rome were among monuments illuminated in Ukraine's colours — yellow and blue. In Berlin, a wrecked Russian tank was put on display.

Anti-war activists in Belgrade, Serbia, left a cake covered with red icing representing blood and a skull on top on a pavement near the Russian Embassy, which police stopped them from approaching.

In Russia, media and rights groups reported more police arrests of protesters who took to streets with anti-war slogans and flowers in various parts of the country.

Zelensky argued that Ukraine cannot negotiate with Russia while its aggression continues. "Leave our territory. Stop bombing us," he said. He also argued that Russian President Vladimir Putin should be held responsible for war crimes.

"This is not a child who broke something and can be forgiven," he said.