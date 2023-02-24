World
Associated Press

UK protesters paint Ukrainian flag outside Russian embassy

34 mins ago

British police say they have arrested four people after protesters painted a giant Ukrainian flag on the road outside the Russian Embassy in London.

The campaign group Led By Donkeys said they painted the 500-square-metre blue and yellow flag to mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

It said activists wanted to remind Russian President Vladimir Putin that “Ukraine is an independent state and a people with every right to self-determination”.

A protester wears a Ukraine flag after a group of activist artists painted a giant Ukrainian flag outside the Russian Embassy.

A protester wears a Ukraine flag after a group of activist artists painted a giant Ukrainian flag outside the Russian Embassy. (Source: Associated Press)

The group said activists safely halted cars before pouring 160 litres of paint on the road. Vehicles then spread the paint in both directions to create the flag, it said.

London's Metropolitan Police said officers arrested three men and a woman on suspicion of criminal damage and obstructing the highway. They remained in custody.

WorldRussia invades UkraineUK and Europe

SHARE

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Over a dozen arrested in cyclone-hit regions in 24 hours

Over a dozen arrested in cyclone-hit regions in 24 hours

19 mins ago

Filipino police identify suspect in killing of New Zealander

Filipino police identify suspect in killing of New Zealander

22 mins ago

Road closed as one person dies in Canterbury crash

Road closed as one person dies in Canterbury crash

28 mins ago

People missing following Cyclone Gabrielle down to 23

People missing following Cyclone Gabrielle down to 23

30 mins ago

Fan punches Sevilla keeper in face during match

Fan punches Sevilla keeper in face during match

31 mins ago

Bird flu kills 11-year-old girl in Cambodia

Bird flu kills 11-year-old girl in Cambodia
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Death toll from Turkey, Syria earthquake tops 47,000

NATO chief sees 'some signs' China could back Russia's war

Prince Andrew's sex abuse accuser struggles to find book publisher

French teen stabs teacher to death after 'voices' told him to