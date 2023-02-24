Record sea cocaine haul is even bigger than thought - police

Police have completed their analysis of almost four tonnes of cocaine recovered in the Pacific Ocean earlier this month.

The shipment was on its way to Australia, and police say it would have been enough to supply the country for a year.

Cocaine seized in Operation Hydros. (Source: Supplied)

The total amount of cocaine recovered is now just shy of four tonnes, Detective Superintendent Greg Williams, director of the National Organised Crime Group, said in a statement.

"This is a significant update, as more than half a tonne of cocaine has been added to the already eye-watering total previously announced.

"In total, Operation Hydros has recovered 3894 kilograms of cocaine which puts the total wholesale value over $580 million."

Drugs recovered from ocean in Operation Hydros. (Source: Supplied)

The cocaine was originally reported to have been 3.2 tonnes spread over 81 bales.

Final analysis of the cocaine has been completed and police have valued the shipment at $580 million.

No arrests have been made at this stage, but police will continue their investigation.

