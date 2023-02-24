Queenstown early morning assault leaves 2 in hospital

Two men have been hospitalised after being seriously assaulted in central Queenstown early this morning.

Police said an altercation broke out between two groups on Shotover St at around 4.22am that saw two men assaulted.

One suffered serious injuries and another received moderate injuries. Both are now recovering in hospital.

Constable Tim Risstrom of Queenstown CIB said police are seeking witnesses to the assault.

“Our investigation is still in the early stages in establishing exactly what has occurred this morning resulting in these two men suffering their injures,” Risstrom said.

“Police believe there were a number of other people nearby when the altercation began and we need to hear from them.”

Information can be provided to police by dialling 105, or it can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.