New Zealand
1News

Precautionary evacuations likely in Esk Valley ahead of heavy rain

25 mins ago
Flood damage in the Esk Valley in Hawke’s Bay.

Flood damage in the Esk Valley in Hawke’s Bay. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Hawke's Bay Emergency Management says it's likely precautionary evacuations will be ordered in Esk Valley ahead of predicted heavy rain.

There is an orange heavy rain warning in place for Hawke's Bay, with 150 to 200mm of rain expected.

"Also away from the ranges north of Hastings (this includes the Esk Valley area and the Wairoa District), and 70 to 100mm elsewhere.

"The heaviest falls are likely from 3pm Friday, with peak rates of 20 to 30mm/h possible."

This warning is in place until 10am tomorrow.

Hawke's Bay Emergency Management Controller Ian Macdonald said some Esk Valley residents had moved back home after Cyclone Gabrielle, while others were cleaning up their damaged properties.

A decision on the evacuations would be made later this morning.

“We will give people plenty of notice so they can leave in good time while the roads are not likely to be affected by surface flooding,” Macdonald said.

The intensity of rainfall in the Esk Valley exceeded all forecasts.

The intensity of rainfall in the Esk Valley exceeded all forecasts. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

“People do not need to wait for an official order to leave. If they feel unsafe at home, they should move early."

Hydrologists were closely monitoring the Wairoa River and the current assessment was that the river should be contained within its existing channel.

The evacuations would be communicated through an emergency mobile alert and shared through radio, TV and online, and the Hawke's Bay Emergency Management Facebook page.

New ZealandHawke's BayWeather NewsNatural Disasters

SHARE

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Cyclone Gabrielle: Water woes for many Gisborne residents

2:12

Cyclone Gabrielle: Water woes for many Gisborne residents

16 mins ago

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue

18 mins ago

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Te Tini o Rehua

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Te Tini o Rehua

25 mins ago

BREAKING

Precautionary evacuations likely in Esk Valley ahead of heavy rain

Precautionary evacuations likely in Esk Valley ahead of heavy rain

37 mins ago

British football commentator John Motson dies at 77

0:31

British football commentator John Motson dies at 77

50 mins ago

Flash flood warning for Auckland, heavy rain for cyclone-hit regions

5:52

Flash flood warning for Auckland, heavy rain for cyclone-hit regions
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Cyclone Gabrielle: Water woes for many Gisborne residents

Cyclone Gabrielle: New visa category for recovery workers announced

Napier locals worry heavy rain will set back clean-up efforts

Pets displaced by cyclone find refuge at Hastings Racecourse