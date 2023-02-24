Precautionary evacuations likely in Esk Valley ahead of heavy rain

Hawke's Bay Emergency Management says it's likely precautionary evacuations will be ordered in Esk Valley ahead of predicted heavy rain.

There is an orange heavy rain warning in place for Hawke's Bay, with 150 to 200mm of rain expected.

"Also away from the ranges north of Hastings (this includes the Esk Valley area and the Wairoa District), and 70 to 100mm elsewhere.

"The heaviest falls are likely from 3pm Friday, with peak rates of 20 to 30mm/h possible."

This warning is in place until 10am tomorrow.

Hawke's Bay Emergency Management Controller Ian Macdonald said some Esk Valley residents had moved back home after Cyclone Gabrielle, while others were cleaning up their damaged properties.

A decision on the evacuations would be made later this morning.

“We will give people plenty of notice so they can leave in good time while the roads are not likely to be affected by surface flooding,” Macdonald said.

The intensity of rainfall in the Esk Valley exceeded all forecasts. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

“People do not need to wait for an official order to leave. If they feel unsafe at home, they should move early."

Hydrologists were closely monitoring the Wairoa River and the current assessment was that the river should be contained within its existing channel.

The evacuations would be communicated through an emergency mobile alert and shared through radio, TV and online, and the Hawke's Bay Emergency Management Facebook page.