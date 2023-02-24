New Zealand
Precautionary evacuation order issued for Esk Valley

12:31pm
Area covered by Esk Valley evacuation order on February 24

Hawke's Bay Emergency Management have issued an evacuation order for Esk Valley ahead of predicted heavy rain.

It will take effect from 1.30pm.

There is an orange heavy rain warning in place for Hawke's Bay, with 150 to 200mm of rain expected.

"Also away from the ranges north of Hastings (this includes the Esk Valley area and the Wairoa District), and 70 to 100mm elsewhere.

"The heaviest falls are likely from 3pm Friday, with peak rates of 20 to 30mm/h possible."

This warning is in place until 10am tomorrow.

Hawke's Bay Emergency Management Controller Ian Macdonald said some Esk Valley residents had moved back home after Cyclone Gabrielle, while others were cleaning up their damaged properties.

He said the evacuation order was a precaution, taking into account the forecast and condition of the Eskdale River.

It will come into force at 1.30pm - an emergency mobile alert will be sent around then.

The intensity of rainfall in the Esk Valley exceeded all forecasts.

People are asked to leave as soon as possible as roads could be affected by surface flooding or slips.

Roadblocks will be set up.

People who are leaving are asked to stay with friends or whānau. There are Civil Defence centres open at Flaxmere Community Centre, Waipawa Municipal Theatre and Pōrangahau Rugby Club.

The Centennial Hall in Napier will be open from 4pm today.

Advice from the National Emergency Management Agency

• Heavy rain could cause further flooding, landslides, and damage to roads in areas impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

• Put safety first. Act quickly if you see rising water do not wait for official warnings. Head for higher ground and stay away from floodwater.

• Have grab bags ready with: medications, snacks, water, torches, pet food, and baby formula (if needed) in case you need to evacuate.

• Plan where you will go if you have to evacuate

• Ensure that you have enough food, water, and other essential supplies to last for several days.

• Wear protective clothing when cleaning flood water and mud including: mask, goggles, gloves, long pants, long-sleeved shirt, and gumboots or work shoes.

• Stay up to date with the latest information from MetService and your local Civil Defence Emergency Management Group.

