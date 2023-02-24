New Zealand
MetService tracking tropical lows with cyclone potential

By Alan Kenyon, 1News Digital Editor
1:36pm
File image: Palm trees in wind.

File image: Palm trees in wind. (Source: istock.com)

MetService is tracking a tropical low, which could potentially strengthen to become a cyclone, near Samoa.

Today, MetService announced it's also tracking a second tropical low which could potentially become a cyclone in the Coral Sea.

"There is also a low risk for a tropical cyclone in the Coral Sea from Tuesday next week," MetService said.

A spokesperson added it's unlikely both the lows will turn into cyclones and the weather systems' paths remain uncertain when it comes to potential New Zealand impacts.

It comes as tropical low 94P is currently sitting north of Samoa and is expected to track westward over the next few days.

MetService said it's only a "low risk" of becoming a cyclone into Monday next week. That puts it at a 5 to 20% chance.

However, into Tuesday and Wednesday the risk of the low turning into a cyclone increases to moderate, which is a 20 to 50% chance.

"The low is expected to be located between Fiji and Vanuatu around the middle of next week," a MetService spokesperson told 1News.

From there, the weather system could track south-eastwards and affect New Zealand later next week moving into the weekend.

MetService also pointed out the low could lose its strength and "dissipate" without causing any issues.

MetService will continue to track the systems over the coming days and give updates on their paths and whether or not they become a named cyclone.

The forecaster added the tropics are looking to be "active" on the weather front next week.

Click here for the latest tropical cyclone bulletin from MetService.

It comes as another deluge of heavy rain is set to hit parts of the North Island today.

The latest weather watches can be seen in the graphic above. Click here for all the details.

