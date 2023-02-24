Filipino police identify suspect in killing of New Zealander

Police in the Philippines say they have identified the suspect who killed New Zealander Nick Stacey in a street robbery in Manila on February 19.

Stacey and his partner, Pamela Gaye Villanoza, were walking in a suburban street in Manila’s Makati when they were approached by two men riding a motorcycle. One of the men, carrying a gun, disembarked and while trying to wrestle the gun off the attacker, Stacey was fatally shot in the chest, according to local police.

The Southern Police District (SPD) announced at a media conference yesterday they have identified the suspect as John Mar Manalo, who also has a warrant out for his arrest for robbery with violence. A special investigation task group has been deployed to apprehend Manalo and the other man who was on the motorbike.

Based on the Makati City Police report, he was identified by three suspects, because he was not wearing a facemask when he committed the crime.

“Please, if you could help the authorities to help solve the killing of this tourist from New Zealand. This is the suspect we’ve identified, we just need to be pointed to where he is hiding. Don’t worry, if you provide us with information we will maintain your privacy," SPD Director John Kirby Kraft said during the press briefing.

Nick Stacey. (Source: Supplied)

Filipino police are also offering a reward of NZ$14,500 to anyone who can give information regarding the whereabouts of Manalo who will face charges relating to robbery and homicide, police said.

Villanoza told investigators that she and Stacey had just arrived in the capital region from a holiday trip in the western island province of Palawan and were walking to a laundry shop in the early hours after midnight when the suspects approached on a motorcycle.

She explained, that one of them confronted them and pointed a gun at the couple while his companion parked the motorcycle a few metres away. Stacey grappled with the armed man and was shot and killed, she said.

Before fleeing, the gunman, who was wearing a black shirt and red athletic shorts, took the cellphone and wallet of Stacey’s girlfriend, police said.

Investigators would try to match a slug found in the area and compare it with slugs recovered from other recent crime scenes in the heavily populated metropolis to try to identify the suspects and assess how they operate, police said.

Stacey’s killing occurred amid high-profile gun attacks on two local politicians that underscore how criminal violence even against officials has persisted despite the government's pledge to combat such violence.

MFAT warns New Zealanders travelling to the Philippines to be vigilant.

"We encourage travellers to the Philippines, including Manila, to be security conscious at all times and remain vigilant in public places – particularly at transport hubs and on public transport. You should monitor the media for potential threats to safety and security, and follow any instructions issued by the local authorities. Take official warnings seriously - including all security procedures," the travel advisory says.

A spokesperson for MFAT told 1News the New Zealand Embassy in Manila is providing consular assistance to the family of a New Zealander who has died in the Philippines.

A Givealittle page has so far raised over $20,000 to help with the cost of bringing Stacey's body home.

Shaina Murray, Stacey's sister-in-law, issued a statement on behalf of the Stacey family to 1News on Wednesday, saying: "We are deeply saddened at the tragic loss of Nick. At this time, the family are asking for privacy while we grieve."

At a media conference yesterday, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he hadn't been briefed on the matter, but acknowledged it will be "incredibly distressing" for the family.

Additional reporting from the Associated Press.