Devastated farmer finds some cows died escaping floodwaters

A Gisborne farmer is counting the loss to his livestock after several of his cows died as they tried to escape floodwaters.

By Matthew Theunissen for rnz.co.nz

Warning: This article contains an image of a dead animal

Ray Phillips lives on an isolated property on Wharekaka Road in Tolaga Bay about 2km from the Uawa River.

Nearly 90 hectares of his land was covered in silt.

According to Phillips, at least five cows did not make it as they tried to swim to safety. One could be be seen stuck in a tree.

Phillips said parts of the fence had broken as the cows tried to swim over them and one neighbour had spotted them trying to get to safety.

"They were swimming, the water was over their back."

The whole ordeal was upsetting for him, Phillips said.

"We pride ourselves in looking after them you know."

About five cows on Ray Phillips' farm in Tolaga Bay did not manage to swim to safety, including one that got stuck in a tree during the flooding of Cyclone Gabrielle. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Phillips was not alone. Last week, a video on Facebook of a herd swimming about 500m to safety in central Hawke's Bay during the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle struck a chord with people.

Phillips said he woke up to his farm looking like a lake, and the water had come up nearly 2m at the height of the flooding.

"Once we opened the blinds next morning, holy hell."

His focus now was on clearing the entry into the farm so people could get in.

The water pump connected to his house had been fixed after being out of action for days.

"First time, I had a shower was last night."

But an electrician still needed to check the water pump on his farm.

They had been using buckets of rainwater from a tank on his farm that he reached using his quad bike.

Uawa River through Tolaga Bay rises after flooding. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Phillips said he was still trying to find out what support he was entitled to from the government.

"If we can get a bit of government assistance, it'd be good."

But he said he was positive.

"It's an adventure, but yea you just got to buckle up."

The government has come up with an initial $50 million to support industries, including horticulture and viticulture, affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Federated Farmers and MPI have also launched a feed co-ordination service while smaller organisations have sent donated feed from the South Island.

Farmers and growers can contact the Feed Coordination Service on 0800 FARMING (0800 3227 646), or register online for grazing needed, grazing available, feed needed or feed available.