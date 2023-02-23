Putin's suspension of US arms treaty 'big mistake' - Biden

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin made a "big mistake" by suspending his country's participation in the last remaining US-Russia nuclear arms control treaty.

The US president was in Poland to reassure eastern flank NATO allies that the US will remain by their sides amid the grinding Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In his first comments since Putin's announcement Tuesday (local time), Biden condemned the Russian decision to pull back from the treaty, known as New START. The move is expected to have an immediate impact on US visibility into Russian nuclear activities, but the pact was already on life support following Moscow's cancellation late last year of talks that had been intended to salvage an agreement that both sides have accused the other of violating.

"It's a big mistake," Biden said.

The president's comments came as he wrapped up a whirlwind, four-day visit to Poland and Ukraine with talks with leaders from the Bucharest Nine, a collection of nations in the most eastern parts of the NATO alliance that came together in response to Putin's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. He departed Poland Wednesday evening to return to Washington ahead of Friday's anniversary of the war's breakout.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bucharest Nine countries' anxieties have remained heightened as the Ukraine war drags on, with many worrying that Putin could move to take military action against them next if he's successful in Ukraine. The alliance includes Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

"You're the frontlines of our collective defence," Biden said Wednesday of the group. "And you know, better than anyone, what's at stake in this conflict? Not just for Ukraine, but for the freedom of democracies throughout Europe and around the world."

President Joe Biden talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda during a meeting with the leaders of the Bucharest Nine. (Source: Associated Press)

He pledged that NATO's mutual-defence pact is "sacred" and that "we will defend literally every inch of NATO."

A day earlier, at the foot of Warsaw's Royal Castle to mark the sombre milestone of the year-old Russian invasion, Biden warned that Russian aggression, if unchecked, wouldn't stop at Ukraine's borders. "Appetites of the autocrat cannot be appeased," he said. "They must be opposed."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the right-wing populist leader who argued last week that the European Union is partly to blame for prolonging Russia's war in Ukraine, has baulked at sanctions on Moscow and arming Kyiv. Orban was skipping the meeting with Biden, and President Katalin Novák was attending in his stead.

Still, Klaus Iohannis, the president of Romania, insisted that "The B9 is stronger than ever".

ADVERTISEMENT

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who was attending the meeting, said, "We don't know when the war will end, but when it does, we need to ensure that history does not repeat itself."

Pointing to past Russian actions in Georgia and Ukraine, he added, "We cannot allow Russia to continue to chip away at European security. We must break the cycle of Russian aggression."

Biden met Tuesday in Warsaw with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, who last week claimed Moscow was behind a plot to overthrow her country's government using external saboteurs.

The White House has praised several eastern flank countries, including Lithuania, Poland and Romania, over the last year for stepping up efforts to back Ukraine with weapons and economic aid and taking in refugees.

Biden has given particular attention to Poland's efforts. The country is hosting about 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees and has committed US$3.8 billion (NZ$6.1 billion) in military and economic assistance to Kyiv.

"The truth of the matter is: The United States needs Poland and NATO as much as NATO needs the United States," Biden said during talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda.