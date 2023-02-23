Power line worker momentarily swept up in Waipawa flooding

A power lines worker was washed downstream a few metres in flooding near Waipawa River before being hauled to safety.

The workplace incident on 14 February has come to light after the lines company notified WorkSafe about it.

Centralines said the water was ankle-deep beside the river when a line mechanic climbed a pole to fix a broken cross-arm.

He was working to "restore supply to the Waipawa township due to cyclone wind damage" overnight.

But the crew realised the river was rising rapidly and abandoned the job.

"The line mechanic that was up the pole descended into swift waist-height water," said operations manager Wayne Withey.

His teammates threw him a handline he tied to his belt.

"Wading out of the water, the line mechanic lost his footing and began to be washed downstream a few metres," Withey said.

"One of his teammates was pulling him to safety using the rope, and another waded into the water to assist him to his feet and safety."

An eyewitness told RNZ she thought at first he had drowned but later saw he was okay.

He was not injured, but WorkSafe was notified and had asked the company to share its investigation report with them, Withey said.

