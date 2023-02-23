World
Associated Press

Pentagon releases pilot's close-up photo of Chinese balloon

1:48pm
An image released by the US Department of Defense on Thursday.

An image released by the US Department of Defense on Thursday. (Source: Associated Press)

A U-2 pilot flying high above the Chinese spy balloon took a close-up photo of the large white orb just a day before the US Air Force shot it down off the South Carolina coast.

The photo shows the top of the pilot's helmet inside the U-2 cockpit with the balloon flying below. It was taken February 4 as the balloon “hovered over the Central Continental United States,” according to the caption provided by the US Defence Department.

The Pentagon released the image Thursday (local time), more than two weeks after the balloon made international headlines as it transited the United States.

The balloon was downed on February 5 by an F-22 fighter jet firing a AIM-9X Sidewinder missile. The strike took place once the balloon was no longer over land but was still within US territorial waters.

The U-2 Dragon Lady is a high altitude US spy plane that has been in service since the 1950s.

The Pentagon announced last Friday that Navy ships and submersibles had completed recovery of the massive balloon and its payload, which fell in pieces into the Atlantic Ocean.

The payload was recovered from the ocean floor and is being analysed by the FBI, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said Wednesday.

The shootdown led to three other smaller objects also being shot down by Air Force jets within a period of eight days: one over Alaska, one over Canada and one over Lake Huron.

Searches for the Alaska and Lake Huron objects have ended.

WorldNorth AmericaAsia

SHARE

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

Murder accused's ex-partner was paranoid of what he was capable of

1:20

Murder accused's ex-partner was paranoid of what he was capable of

20 mins ago

Cyclone Gabrielle: Winery recovers 12k bottles of wine from silt

Cyclone Gabrielle: Winery recovers 12k bottles of wine from silt

20 mins ago

TV reporter, 9-year-old girl fatally shot in Florida

TV reporter, 9-year-old girl fatally shot in Florida

24 mins ago

Beauden Barrett gets nod at No.10 for Blues' Super Rugby opener

Beauden Barrett gets nod at No.10 for Blues' Super Rugby opener

32 mins ago

NZ's alleged 'most prolific' retail thieves facing 82 charges

NZ's alleged 'most prolific' retail thieves facing 82 charges

44 mins ago

6.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Tajikistan near Chinese border

6.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Tajikistan near Chinese border
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

TV reporter, 9-year-old girl fatally shot in Florida

6.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Tajikistan near Chinese border

NATO chief sees 'some signs' China could back Russia's war

Nipsey Hussle's killer gets 60 years to life in prison