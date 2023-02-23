World
Associated Press

French teen stabs teacher to death after 'voices' told him to

55 mins ago
A police officer guards the entrance to a private Catholic school next to a bouquet of flowers after a teacher of Spanish has been stabbed to death by a high school student.

A police officer guards the entrance to a private Catholic school next to a bouquet of flowers after a teacher of Spanish has been stabbed to death by a high school student. (Source: Associated Press)

A high school student has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a female teacher to death in front of other students Wednesday (local time) in a classroom in southwestern France, officials and media reports said.

An investigation has been opened for suspected premeditated murder into the incident at a private Catholic school in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, Bayonne prosecutor Jerome Bourrier said. Investigators were able to interview the suspect on Wednesday afternoon, he added.

The student was not previously known to police and justice services, Bourrier noted. He declined to provide more details amid the ongoing investigation.

Education Minister Pap Ndiaye, who travelled to Saint-Jean-de-Luz, said a minute of silence will be held in all French schools on Thursday at 3pm.

He said about 90 students, including those who witnessed the attack, as well as some teachers, are being taken care of by a psychology unit.

A top government official, speaking anonymously because he was not allowed to discuss the issue publicly, said the first elements communicated by police suggest the attacker has severe mental health issues.

French media reported that the student, born in 2007, said he heard voices telling him to kill the 53-year-old Spanish language teacher.

French government spokesman Olivier Veran, speaking after a weekly Cabinet meeting, expressed the government's support for the education community and said the event represents a trauma for the nation.

In 2020, teacher Samuel Paty was killed outside his school in suburban Paris by an 18-year-old refugee of Chechen origin. The attacker was angry at the teacher showing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class after the images were re-published by a satirical newspaper targeted in a 2015 attack.

WorldCrime and JusticeUK and Europe

SHARE

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Day 2 Te Matatini profile: Kia Ngāwari

Day 2 Te Matatini profile: Kia Ngāwari

11 mins ago

Review: Cocaine Bear will have you snorting...with laughter

4:21

Review: Cocaine Bear will have you snorting...with laughter

25 mins ago

Human bones in car matched to US man missing since 1976

Human bones in car matched to US man missing since 1976

41 mins ago

Day 2 Te Matatini profile: Tauira Mai Tawhiti

Day 2 Te Matatini profile: Tauira Mai Tawhiti

45 mins ago

Air NZ posts half-year profit, recognises 'customer concerns'

Air NZ posts half-year profit, recognises 'customer concerns'

52 mins ago

One dead after being struck by train near Feilding

One dead after being struck by train near Feilding
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Human bones in car matched to US man missing since 1976

Putin's suspension of US arms treaty 'big mistake' - Biden

Malcolm X's daughter to sue CIA and FBI for wrongful death

Biden in Poland says US and allies 'have Ukraine's back'