Health
AAP

Fake occupational therapist treats almost 100 people in Australia

55 mins ago
File image: Care worker behind older man.

File image: Care worker behind older man. (Source: istock.com)

A Victorian man who treated 96 patients as a fake occupational therapist has been fined $9500.

Charles Okwera Duku, 26, told his employer he had relevant university qualifications, along with a valid registration from the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency.

He was hired for the company's occupational therapist role on February 28, 2020, and went on to work in aged care centres in Victoria and Tasmania between March 2 and March 15.

In total, he treated 96 patients over a period of 74 hours. None of the patients were injured as a result of his treatment. 

The employer became suspicious of Duku when he provided a photocopy of his AHPRA registration, which showed a different registration number to the one he originally provided.

Duku was fired from his job on March 8, 2020, and the regulator was notified of his offending.

The 26-year-old today pleaded guilty in Sunshine Magistrates Court to working as an occupational therapist while unregistered.

Duku, who represented himself at court, told the magistrate his partner had been pregnant at the time and they were struggling for money.

He has since started working in the defence force while supporting his young daughter and parents.

Magistrate Kay Roberston described the offending as inherently serious because an untrained and unqualified occupational therapist could inadvertently harm a patient during treatment.

But Robertson accepted Duku had taken responsibility for his actions and pleaded guilty. 

He was also a young man who had the opportunity to move on and be a good father and son, the magistrate said.

Duku was convicted and fined $4000. He was also ordered to pay $5500 in court costs.

WorldAustraliaHealth

SHARE

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

Day 2 Te Matatini profile: Ōhinemataroa ki Ruatāhuna

Day 2 Te Matatini profile: Ōhinemataroa ki Ruatāhuna

20 mins ago

Photos: Northland rail line cut off from Auckland

Photos: Northland rail line cut off from Auckland

45 mins ago

Qantas unveil plush first and business classes on new A350s

Qantas unveil plush first and business classes on new A350s

47 mins ago

Multiple road closures in Hawke's Bay hamper some bridge repairs

0:20

Multiple road closures in Hawke's Bay hamper some bridge repairs

48 mins ago

Day 2 Te Matatini profile: Te Mātārae I Ōrehu

Day 2 Te Matatini profile: Te Mātārae I Ōrehu

55 mins ago

Fake occupational therapist treats almost 100 people in Australia

Fake occupational therapist treats almost 100 people in Australia
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Qantas unveil plush first and business classes on new A350s

'Hive of spies' uncovered in Australia

Measles case on flight with passengers who connected to NZ

South Australia calls 'code red' ahead of heatwave