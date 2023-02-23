Fake occupational therapist treats almost 100 people in Australia

A Victorian man who treated 96 patients as a fake occupational therapist has been fined $9500.

Charles Okwera Duku, 26, told his employer he had relevant university qualifications, along with a valid registration from the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency.

He was hired for the company's occupational therapist role on February 28, 2020, and went on to work in aged care centres in Victoria and Tasmania between March 2 and March 15.

In total, he treated 96 patients over a period of 74 hours. None of the patients were injured as a result of his treatment.

The employer became suspicious of Duku when he provided a photocopy of his AHPRA registration, which showed a different registration number to the one he originally provided.

Duku was fired from his job on March 8, 2020, and the regulator was notified of his offending.

The 26-year-old today pleaded guilty in Sunshine Magistrates Court to working as an occupational therapist while unregistered.

Duku, who represented himself at court, told the magistrate his partner had been pregnant at the time and they were struggling for money.

He has since started working in the defence force while supporting his young daughter and parents.

Magistrate Kay Roberston described the offending as inherently serious because an untrained and unqualified occupational therapist could inadvertently harm a patient during treatment.

But Robertson accepted Duku had taken responsibility for his actions and pleaded guilty.

He was also a young man who had the opportunity to move on and be a good father and son, the magistrate said.

Duku was convicted and fined $4000. He was also ordered to pay $5500 in court costs.