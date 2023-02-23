Day 2 Te Matatini profile: Te Mātārae I Ōrehu

Te Ao Māori
Whānau, reviving and maintaining te reo Māori me ōna tikanga are at the centre of Te Mātārae I Ōrehu's kaupapa, who keep their eyes locked firmly on the past while moving forward into the future.

Te Mātārae I Ōrehu were established in 1994 by Uncle Te Irirangi Tiakiawa and come from the Te Arawa rohe with an affiliation to Ngāti Pikiao iwi.

"Me hoki whakamuri, e pai ai te anga whakamua."

Te Matatini: Your 101 guide to the spectacular performance

The men in the group wear maro/pāke while the women are adorned in kaitaka.

Miriami Hare and Wetini Mitai-Ngatai serve as the group's manukura wahine and manukura tāne respectively.

Wetini Mitai-Ngatai serves as the group's leader.

You can catch their full performance here.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) Āio

Whakaeke (entrance) Te Rangi-hinganga-tahi

Mōteatea (traditional chant) He Kura Ka Huna

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Te Kura Takahi Puni o te Reo

Poi Te Kōpara

Haka Rangitoto

Whakawātea (exit) Tēnei Whakamiha Āku

