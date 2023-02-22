Mass rescue of athletes near Queenstown, 6 airlifted to hospital

Six people have been airlifted to Queenstown Lakes Hospital as heavy rain hits the Southern Lakes Ultra Marathon in the Macetown area near Arrowtown.

Maritime New Zealand says they were alerted to a personal locator beacon activation at around 1am this morning; a further eight have since been activated.

They are currently coordinating a rescue operation, which is ongoing.

So far, six people have been airlifted to Queenstown Lakes Hospital. Te Whatu Ora said five have hypothermia and one person has moderate injuries. All are in a stable condition.

The area has been experiencing heavy rain, with the Arrow River rising. The forecast isn’t expected to change for the next 24 hours.

"This is a complex response, and we are working closely with our search and rescue partners and the race organisers to understand the needs of the people in the area," Maritime NZ's Micheal Clulow said.

At least 110 people are participating in the marathon.

In a statement on the event's Facebook page, organisers said that a rescue operation was underway for participants and crew due to the weather conditions.

"At this stage all athletes are safe, well and accounted for," it said.

"Some runners have been evacuated out of the mountains and they are being cared for by crew and staff at Queenstown Lakes Hospital. These athletes are being well supported and are currently under observation."

The multi-day ultra marathon covers approximately 250km through the Southern Lakes.