Rise in leptospirosis cases could be linked to Auckland flooding

The Auckland Regional Public Health Service is warning health providers of a potential outbreak of leptospirosis, which could be linked to recent extreme weather events.

By Stephen Forbes, Local Democracy Reporter

In a statement to primary healthcare providers on Monday it said there had been an increase in the number of cases of the disease reported in the region over the last two weeks.

"This may be linked to the recent weather events."

It said primary healthcare providers should consider testing patients living in rural or semi-rural areas that are symptomatic and have been in contact with floodwater or animals, including rats.

South Auckland GP Dr Matire Harwood works at the Papakura Marae Health Clinic and said the Auckland Regional Public Health Service notice was a concern.

But Harwood said silt and debris created by flooding can carry different bacteria, including leptospira which causes the disease.

Harwood said she had already seen an increase in gastroenteritis cases since the Auckland Anniversary weekend flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle, as well as patients with skin infections where cuts have been infected by contaminated water.

The Ministry of Health describes leptospirosis as an acute illness characterised by fever, chills, headache, myalgia, nausea, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, meningitis, coughing and inflammation of the eyes.

It is most commonly transmitted through animals, or soil and water which has been contaminated by animals.

In extreme cases it can lead to jaundice, renal failure and haemorrhaging and is normally treated with antibiotics.

Te Whatu Ora (northern region) medical officer of health Dr David Sinclair said floodwater was often contaminated with sewage, farm run off and other hazardous materials.

And leptospirosis is one of a number of conditions that people can catch, particularly in rural areas.

"Public health in Auckland has been notified of several cases of leptospirosis in the past few weeks, which is above typical levels," he said.

"It is possible that some of these infections may be related to the recent severe weather events."

Sinclair said the symptoms of the disease vary, but it commonly starts with a fever, headache and muscle pains, usually around two to 14 days after someone has been infected.

"To prevent leptospirosis you should ensure cuts and grazes are covered and wear protective equipment when in riskier places (such as farms, forests, and areas contaminated by floodwater)," he said.

Sinclair said the bacteria that causes the disease can enter your body through cuts on your skin or through contaminated water going into your nose, mouth and eyes.

"You should also wash and dry your hands after contact with animals and flood-contaminated areas, and before eating or drinking. It’s also important to avoid flood water where possible, and avoid swimming in ponds, lakes or rivers."

Sinclair said while there had been an increase in anecdotal reports of gastroenteritis, no significant changes had been recorded in official notifications to the Auckland Regional Public Health Service.

