Pike River boring resumes, in search for more information

Borehole drilling has resumed at Pike River Mine as part of the investigation to determine what caused the 2010 explosion that killed 29 men.

Police announced in September 2022 they were reopening the borehole drilling operation.

Anna Osborne, a spokesperson for some of the Pike River families, said they had been kept in the loop with progress.

She said work had begun on the boreholes - helped by the good weather - and the police's investigation included putting down more boreholes into the mines to get a better picture of what happened underground on 19 November 2010.

Pike River Mine (Source: Supplied)

ADVERTISEMENT

Osborne said the police would then consult with experts about the new evidence, and this would hopefully lead to prosecutions.

"The families are hoping that what we'll get from this is [for] those responsible for killing our men [to have] their day in court so that we can finally get some justice," she said.

Osborne's husband Milton was one of the 29 men who died in the mine.

She expected the work to take months but felt positive about the outcome.

"It's been 12 years since the disaster happened; it doesn't matter if we have to wait another few months. As far as I'm concerned, I want a thorough investigation so that my husband didn't die in vain.

"It's not right that your loved ones can be killed in the workplace, and there be absolutely no punishment for that at all. We'll just keep going for as long as it takes until we finally get some sort of justice.

"I believe we will see a prosecution," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

rnz.co.nz