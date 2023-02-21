Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Hayden Panettiere's brother Jansen dies, aged 28

40 mins ago
Jansen Panettiere with his sister, Hayden.

Jansen Panettiere with his sister, Hayden. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Hayden Panettiere's brother has died at the age of 28.

Jansen Panettiere - who was the 33-year-old actress' only brother - died in New York City over the weekend.

Law enforcement sources have told TMZ that they received a call around 5.30pm on Sunday (local time).

His cause of death remains unclear, but no foul play is suspected.

Hayden has not yet commented on his death.

In January, Jansen took to social media to post a photo of himself and his sister.

He revealed that the actress had cut his hair for him. Jansen joked in the caption: "Not the first haircut she's tried to give me."

Jansen found fame in the early 2000s, when he starred in a host of well-known productions, including Ice Age: The Meltdown, Even Stevens and Robots.

The actor - who appeared in the 2022 comedy Love and Love Not - also posted on social media over the weekend, sharing a snap of his graffiti artwork.

Jansen was extremely passionate about his art and he even had a website to showcase his best work.

The bio on the website reads: "I AM a good person. I don’t do anything illegal illegal or at least I don’t do illegal things that hurt people in front of me, if that makes sense.

"I've done drugs but I don’t steal. Not to say that anyone that’s ever stolen something is a bad person and far from it. Meaning I have my moments like everyone else.

"I was frustrated with the whole acting thing so I would take it out on weird things things like clothes. (sic)"

EntertainmentTelevision

SHARE

Latest

Popular

38 mins ago

'Brutal boxer' Mea Motu on brink of world championship glory

'Brutal boxer' Mea Motu on brink of world championship glory

39 mins ago

Analysis: Party leaders kick off 'very untraditional start' to political year

Analysis: Party leaders kick off 'very untraditional start' to political year

40 mins ago

Hayden Panettiere's brother Jansen dies, aged 28

Hayden Panettiere's brother Jansen dies, aged 28

44 mins ago

Baby girl dead after possible dog mauling in NSW

Baby girl dead after possible dog mauling in NSW

50 mins ago

Hardy East Coasters use Kiwi ingenuity to help deliver supplies

0:55

Hardy East Coasters use Kiwi ingenuity to help deliver supplies

4:08pm

'Risk of heavy rain' for parts of sodden East Coast - MetService

'Risk of heavy rain' for parts of sodden East Coast - MetService
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78

Rust to resume filming amid Alec Baldwin manslaughter charge

Idris Elba on James Bond: 'I'm not going to be that guy'

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcome fourth child