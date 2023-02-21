Hayden Panettiere's brother Jansen dies, aged 28

Hayden Panettiere's brother has died at the age of 28.

Jansen Panettiere - who was the 33-year-old actress' only brother - died in New York City over the weekend.

Law enforcement sources have told TMZ that they received a call around 5.30pm on Sunday (local time).

His cause of death remains unclear, but no foul play is suspected.

Hayden has not yet commented on his death.

ADVERTISEMENT

In January, Jansen took to social media to post a photo of himself and his sister.

He revealed that the actress had cut his hair for him. Jansen joked in the caption: "Not the first haircut she's tried to give me."

Jansen found fame in the early 2000s, when he starred in a host of well-known productions, including Ice Age: The Meltdown, Even Stevens and Robots.

The actor - who appeared in the 2022 comedy Love and Love Not - also posted on social media over the weekend, sharing a snap of his graffiti artwork.

Jansen was extremely passionate about his art and he even had a website to showcase his best work.

The bio on the website reads: "I AM a good person. I don’t do anything illegal illegal or at least I don’t do illegal things that hurt people in front of me, if that makes sense.

"I've done drugs but I don’t steal. Not to say that anyone that’s ever stolen something is a bad person and far from it. Meaning I have my moments like everyone else.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was frustrated with the whole acting thing so I would take it out on weird things things like clothes. (sic)"