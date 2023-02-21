Donations for cyclone victims pour in from around the country

Donations and messages of goodwill have been pouring in from around the country for devastated Hawke's Bay, Gisborne and Auckland communities.

By Krystal Gibbens and Adam Burns for rnz.co.nz

Houses were flooded and damaged, bridges and roads busted and lives lost after Cyclone Gabrielle tore through.

Residents in Christchurch felt a sad reminder in the news following the cyclone, the disaster bringing back memories of the Canterbury and Kaikōura quakes, where homes were also devastated and lives lost.

"Our hearts in Christchurch go out to you all up there. We know how devastating it is," said one resident.

While another Cantabrian passed on the reminder there was a light at the end of the tunnel: "There is a way through, it's tough and it's painful, but getting there together is the only way forwards."

One resident was disgusted by gangs and looters who had stolen supplies and generators from hard hit communities.

"The vermin that are stealing stuff, they should be locked away and the key should be just thrown away," she said.

In Wellington many had donated both money and goods.

Anna said she had donated several items to the local high school, including non-perishable food and sanitary products: "We're all trying the best we can".

Those affected by the cyclone were now front and centre of many conversations, she said.

Meanwhile Olivia had donated money to an affected iwi: "I donated I think $50, on Saturday."

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence said it had been so inundated with bedding, clothing and towels it could not take any more.

It said those wanting to help were now best to donate money.

Meanwhile, many other donation centres are now asking people to only donate money or essential items such as such as non-perishable food, water, nappies and formula.