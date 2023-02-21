World
Associated Press

Baby among three killed in Chicago highway shooting

28 mins ago
Lights flashing on police car

Lights flashing on police car (Source: istock.com)

Three people were killed, including an infant, and three more were hurt after a shooting on a Chicago interstate highway, officials said Monday (local time).

The shooting occurred Sunday at around 10.30pm (local time) on the I-57 expressway near 111th Street in the South Side, Illinois State Police trooper Josh Robinson said.

One-year-old A-mara Hall was among those who died, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. Relatives of the other two victims have not yet been notified, said spokesperson Brittany Hill.

The victims' vehicle left the highway and stopped near the top of the 111th Street exit ramp. Two people were found dead at the scene, and four were taken to the hospital, Robinson said. One of the four subsequently died.

Robinson said the investigation "is still in its infancy".

State police did not share whether a suspect has been arrested.

Public safety in Chicago is a major factor for voters in the upcoming mayoral election. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has taken the most heat for increased crime, with homicides hitting a 25-year high in 2021 with roughly 800.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

