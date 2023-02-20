Rebel Wilson engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson is engaged to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma after proposing to her at Disneyland with a huge diamond ring.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 42, has been at the centre of rumours she was engaged to fashion and jewellery designer Ramona since they had daughter Royce Lillian in November via surrogate – which she denied – but she revealed they are now planning to get married in a social media post today.

Rebel posted two photos of them at Disneyland wearing matching pink tops emblazoned with hearts and captioned the images: “We said YES! Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!”

One of the two images showed Rebel holding out Ramona’s hand adorned with a huge diamond sparkler.

The other showed Rebel proposing on one knee in front of Disneyland’s castle.

Rebel also shared a video to give her fans a better look at the Tiffany engagement ring, which she said was “just stunning”.

The actress was introduced to Ramona by a mutual friend in 2021, and said about the start of their relationship: “We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense – very romantic.”

The pair appeared in public together several times last year but didn’t confirm they were an item until they went Instagram official with their relationship in June 2022.

Before their baby’s arrival, Ramona threw a baby shower for her now-fiancée, who she told People was “so amazing” and “such a great partner”.

But Rebel recently revealed Ramona’s family were “not as accepting” as their friends and fans of their romance.

She admitted “in many respects, it has been a lot harder on her to have to make the news public” and told how she wanted to be able to connect with Ramona’s loved ones in future.

Rebel added: “I feel so sad to see what happened with her family over it. Hopefully, people will change their attitudes about things.”

She added about how she hadn’t been exploring her sexuality and never wanted long-term relationships with men: “When I talked to my good friends, they all knew that part of me, but it wasn’t like I was actively exploring it... I never met a guy I wanted to live with or was in a deep enough relationship with.”