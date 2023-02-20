New Zealand
Associated Press

NZ to be guinea pigs in paid Facebook, Instagram verification trial

9:40am
Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in California.

Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in California. (Source: Associated Press)

Meta is testing a new subscription service that would let Facebook and Instagram users pay for a verified account.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta Verified on his social media accounts today. Testing will begin in New Zealand and Australia this week and will roll out to other countries soon, he said.

For US$11.99 (NZ$19.23) per month on the web or US$14.99 (NZ$24.05) per month on Apple and Android operating systems, Meta will use a government identification to verify a user’s account and give the account a blue badge. Previously, Meta’s blue badges were free and reserved for notable public figures or businesses.

Subscribers will also get extra protection against account impersonation and direct access to customer support, Meta said.

“This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services," Zuckerberg said in his message.

Meta said public figures and others who were previously verified won't be affected by the change.

Meta Verified is aimed at influencers and others who use social media for their business but aren't notable public figures.

Meta is taking a page from Twitter's playbook in launching a subscription service.

Late last year, Twitter began charging users US$8 (NZ$12.63) per month for Twitter Blue, which verifies their account with a blue check.

On Saturday, Twitter took the service a step further, announcing that Twitter users would lose their ability to secure their accounts with two-factor authentication unless they pay the US$8 monthly Twitter Blue subscription.

Social media companies have been trying to find new revenue sources as online advertising slows.

Earlier this month, Meta announced its third consecutive quarter of revenue declines despite an increase in users.

Meta announced it was laying off 11,000 workers, or 13% of its workforce, in November.

New ZealandWorldTechnologyAustraliaMedia

SHARE

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Many Auckland homes deemed too risky to enter after assessments

Many Auckland homes deemed too risky to enter after assessments

19 mins ago

Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78

Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78

23 mins ago

Migrant workers brought to NZ illegally, paid below minimum wage

Migrant workers brought to NZ illegally, paid below minimum wage

39 mins ago

Hawke's Bay rāhui amid human remains fears

Hawke's Bay rāhui amid human remains fears

45 mins ago

Rihanna's father learned about her pregnancy during Super Bowl

Rihanna's father learned about her pregnancy during Super Bowl

9:40am

NZ to be guinea pigs in paid Facebook, Instagram verification trial

NZ to be guinea pigs in paid Facebook, Instagram verification trial
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

NZ not yet taking action on Chinese-made CCTV cameras

Telcos have 'social responsibility' to make sites more resilient

Cyclone Gabrielle: Australian Defence Force sending planes

Australia deploying disaster experts to help with NZ recovery