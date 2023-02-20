Many Auckland homes deemed too risky to enter after assessments

In Auckland, many people still cannot return to their homes in Muriwai and Piha, almost a week after Cyclone Gabrielle hit, and water supplies are patchy in some places.

Most building assessments needed in Muriwai, Piha and Karekare had been completed, but some homes were still too risky to enter, Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) said.

Where possible, staff hoped to support people to briefly re-enter red stickered homes.

"The instability of the land around evacuated streets is a significant safety concern," Auckland Emergency Management duty controller Adam Maggs said.

"We need to carefully plan how we can enable people to access their homes to collect belongings and important items ... in a way that ensures [their] safety.

"The last thing we want is people putting themselves at risk, and we ask friends, whānau and the wider community to continue to wrap support around those who are currently unable to return home."

One of the large slips at Muriwai, following Cyclone Gabrielle. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Entry into some areas of Muriwai was restricted to those with authorisation from AEM. Domain Crescent was still fully closed (except a few white stickered homes at the beginning of the street), and those hoping to re-enter homes in a closed section of Motutara Road would need to request access and be accompanied for visits of no more than 30 minutes.

The Muriwai water treatment plant remained broken and the reservoir was empty. An emergency tanker had been stationed at the Sand Dunz Beach Cafe and would be provided until mains water was back on.

Maggs said an alternative water supply plan was being worked on for Muriwai, which could be in action by 24 February.

A slip in South Piha. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

In Piha, water was still being pumped out from the Garden Road area, which was expected to continue for up to 48 hours. There was some limited foot access to Rayner Road, but subsidence meant it could not be used during the dark or after heavy rain. An alternative access up a private driveway in Rayner Road was being organised to allow access to another 12 homes in the street, so they could be changed from red stickered to white stickered.

Tankers were available for people to collect up to 20L of water per person a day from opposite the United North Piha Lifeguard Service on North Piha Road and at the entrance to the Piha Domain on Seaview Road.

Meanwhile, 2000 customers were still without power across Whangārei and Kaipara.

Police were patrolling around the clock in the affected communities, Maggs said.

"We appreciate it is very difficult to be away from your homes, and unable to access your properties - it is a very unsettling and stressful time," he said.

Since the Auckland floods on 27 January, the council has carried out 6750 rapid building assessments.

Civil Defence payments

Aucklanders affected by the cyclone could be eligible for a Civil Defence payment to help with emergency food, clothing, bedding, costs from being displaced from home or loss of income for those unable to work.

The payments from the Ministry of Social Development would not be assessed based on a person's income, and could also be made to organisations like marae, community groups or individuals who were housing anyone who had evacuated.

People whose insurance could end up covering the same costs would also allowed to use the Civil Defence payment as a bridging payment, but would have to pay it back if they received an insurance payment for the same thing.

Red, yellow and white stickers - what they mean

Auckland Emergency Management said all red stickered buildings were unsafe, and no-one was allowed to go inside them (both buildings in and outside of security cordons) without organising an accompanied visit with AEM.

Yellow stickers meant there were concerns about the building's safety, and restricted or temporary access could be allowed.

White stickers meant there could be minor damage at the property but it was safe to enter and live in.

