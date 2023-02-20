Expensive sculpture knocked off pedestal at Miami art fair

An expensive art piece was destroyed after being accidentally knocked over at a Miami art fair last week.

While Jeff Koons sculptures might look like they are buoyant balloon animals, they are in fact made of porcelain and are much more prone to being damaged in a fall.

A blue balloon animal dog sculpture proved this fact when a woman attending a cocktail hour knocked it off its display pedestal at the Art Wynwood booth last Thursday night.

The sculpture before it was destroyed. (Source: Bel-Air Fine Art Contemporary Art Galleries)

The $67,000 piece shattered on the floor leaving onlookers stunned.

"Of course it is heartbreaking to see such an iconic piece destroyed," Cédric Boero, who was managing the booth at the time told CNN.

"The collector never intended to break the sculpture, in fact she never touched it with her hands," he said.

"It was the opening cocktail, lots of people were on our booth, she gave unintentionally a little kick in the pedestal, which was enough to cause the sculpture to fall down.

"This kind of thing unfortunately happens, that is why the artwork was covered by insurance."