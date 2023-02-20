World
1News

Expensive sculpture knocked off pedestal at Miami art fair

12:17pm
The smashed sculpture.

The smashed sculpture. (Source: Bel-Air Fine Art Contemporary Art Galleries)

An expensive art piece was destroyed after being accidentally knocked over at a Miami art fair last week.

While Jeff Koons sculptures might look like they are buoyant balloon animals, they are in fact made of porcelain and are much more prone to being damaged in a fall.

A blue balloon animal dog sculpture proved this fact when a woman attending a cocktail hour knocked it off its display pedestal at the Art Wynwood booth last Thursday night.

The sculpture before it was destroyed.

The sculpture before it was destroyed. (Source: Bel-Air Fine Art Contemporary Art Galleries)

The $67,000 piece shattered on the floor leaving onlookers stunned.

"Of course it is heartbreaking to see such an iconic piece destroyed," Cédric Boero, who was managing the booth at the time told CNN.

"The collector never intended to break the sculpture, in fact she never touched it with her hands," he said.

"It was the opening cocktail, lots of people were on our booth, she gave unintentionally a little kick in the pedestal, which was enough to cause the sculpture to fall down.

"This kind of thing unfortunately happens, that is why the artwork was covered by insurance."

WorldArts and CultureNorth America

SHARE

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Medical emergency sees Interislander ferry return to Wellington

Medical emergency sees Interislander ferry return to Wellington

15 mins ago

Australian tourist killed by shark in New Caledonia

Australian tourist killed by shark in New Caledonia

20 mins ago

Tiger Woods says golf return 'more difficult' than he let on

Tiger Woods says golf return 'more difficult' than he let on

23 mins ago

Sheep trapped for days on Hawke's Bay rooftop rescued

Sheep trapped for days on Hawke's Bay rooftop rescued

44 mins ago

With no cash, Eftpos, Tairāwhiti store allowing IOUs

4:25

With no cash, Eftpos, Tairāwhiti store allowing IOUs

1:57pm

South Island to be hit with sudden cold snap, heavy rain

South Island to be hit with sudden cold snap, heavy rain
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

US Tesla driver killed after plowing into fire truck

Former US President Jimmy Carter, 98, enters hospice care

Giant Chinese balloon changes awareness of 'stuff' floating in the air 

Mississippi gunman kills 6, including ex-wife - sheriff