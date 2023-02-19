North Korea confirms ICBM test, warns of more powerful steps

North Korea said Sunday its latest intercontinental ballistic missile test was meant to further bolster its "fatal" nuclear attack capacity against its rivals, as it threatened additional powerful steps in response to the planned military training between the United States and South Korea.

Yesterday's ICBM test, the North's first missile test since January 1, signals its leader Kim Jong Un is using his rivals' drills as a chance to expand his country's nuclear capability to enhance its leverage in future dealings with the United States.

An expert says North Korea may seek to hold regular operational exercises involving its ICBMs.

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency said its launch of the existing Hwasong-15 ICBM was organised "suddenly" without prior notice at the direct order of leader Kim Jong Un.

KCNA said the launch was designed to verify the weapon's reliability and the combat readiness of the country's nuclear force.

It said the missile was fired at a high angle and reached a maximum altitude of about 5770 kilometres, flying a distance of about 990 kilometres during a 67-minute flight before accurately hitting a pre-set area in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

The steep-angle launch was apparently aimed at avoiding neighbouring countries.

The flight details reported by North Korea, which roughly matched the launch details previously assessed by its neighbours, show the weapon is theoretically capable of reaching the mainland US if fired at a standard trajectory.

The Hwasong-15 launch demonstrated the North's "powerful physical nuclear deterrent" and its efforts to "turn its capacity of fatal nuclear counterattack on the hostile forces" into an extremely strong one that cannot be countered, KCNA said.

Whether North Korea has a functioning nuclear-tipped ICBM is still a source of outside debate, as some experts say the North hasn't mastered a technology to protect warheads from the severe conditions of atmospheric re-entry.

The North has claimed to have acquired such a re-entry vehicle technology.

The Hwasong-15 is one of North Korea's three existing ICBMs, all of which use liquid propellants that require pre-launch injections and cannot remain fuelled for extended periods. The North is pushing to build a solid-fuelled ICBM, which would be more mobile and harder-to-detect before its launch.

The North's launch came a day after it vowed an "unprecedentedly" strong response over a series of military drills that Seoul and Washington plan in coming weeks.